NFL Draft Profile: Bernhard Raimann, Offensive Tackle, Central Michigan

#76

Pos: OT

Ht: 6070

Wt: 305

DOB: _/_/_

Eligible: 2022

Steinbrunn, Austria

Delton-Kellogg High School

Bernhard Raimann

Central Michigan Chippewas

Pros:

Lamattina: As a tight-end convert, his movement skills come easy for him. He has good functional strength both in pass blocking and run blocking. His body can withstand contact from defenders who try to win with power. Raimann is a very coordinated athlete who rarely loses his balance and moves smoothly on the linear plane. Solid run-blocker because of his strength at the point of attack and ability to advance upfield into the second level. Anchor holds up fairly well in pass protection as well.

Cons:

Lamattina: Raimann is still new to the position, which is definitely noticeable in his raw technique and hand placement. Will also look lost at times when he is supposed to be advancing to pick up new assignments into the next level. Time should help with those inconsistencies though. Hands are a bit soft in his blocking and has a hard time latching onto defenders. Can be susceptible to quick, bursty edge rushers that get off with speed around the corner. Has some trouble with lateral steps sliding down the pocket, failing to seal off the edge. Strides are short and choppy which is part of the reason his shuffle down is slow.

Summary:

Lamattina: After playing his first two years at tight end, Raimann converted to left tackle for Central Michigan. Because of this, he is definitely still very much a raw player at that position. He is a smooth vertical run blocker because of his strength and movement skills. Although, he is stiff laterally which hinders his ability to seal off the edge as the left tackle. There is some intrigue within Raimann’s game because of his athletic profile, but he will need to see more reps to see how he develops as a player with more time on task.

Background:

Hometown is Steinbrunn, Austria. Foreign exchange student from Austria and played his high school ball in Delton, Michigan. Ranked as a two-star tight end prospect according to 247Sports. Named first-team Southwestern Athletic Conference-Valley in 2017. Suffered a minor ankle injury in 2020 and did not miss any time.

One-Liners

Lamattina: As a converted left tackle from tight end, Raimann is still very much a raw player for the position. His athletic profile gives him some intrigue as a prospect, but will definitely need to improve upon his inconsistencies to see an important role beyond the collegiate level.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 6.7 / 7.5