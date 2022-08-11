NFL Draft Profile: Brock Bowers, Tight End, Georgia Bulldogs

#19

Pos: TE

Ht: 6040

Wt: 230

Hometown: Napa, CA

High School: Napa

Eligibility: 2023

Brock Bowers

Georgia Bulldogs

Quotes:

"I remember watching Brock Bowers' tape when I was at Oklahoma the first time I think from a seven-on-seven camp or something like that that he went to. Some of the catches he made in that. He's freakishly talented. They complement each other well, got a deep skill set. They'll be a challenge." -- South Carolina HC Shane Beamer on Georgia TE Brock Bowers