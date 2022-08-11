NFL Draft Profile: Brock Bowers, Tight End, Georgia Bulldogs
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Georgia TE Brock Bowers
#19
Pos: TE
Ht: 6040
Wt: 230
Hometown: Napa, CA
High School: Napa
Eligibility: 2023
Brock Bowers
Georgia Bulldogs
Quotes:
"I remember watching Brock Bowers' tape when I was at Oklahoma the first time I think from a seven-on-seven camp or something like that that he went to. Some of the catches he made in that. He's freakishly talented. They complement each other well, got a deep skill set. They'll be a challenge." -- South Carolina HC Shane Beamer on Georgia TE Brock Bowers
