NFL Draft Profile: Bryce Young, Quarterback, Alabama Crimson Tide

#9

Pos: QB

Ht: 5112

Wt: 194

40: 4.52e

DOB: 7/25/2001

Hometown: Pasadena, CA

High School: Mater Dei

Elidigible: 2023

Bryce Young

Alabama Crimson Tide

One Liner

An undersized, athletic gamer who possesses a lasso for an arm and is the consummate team leader. Has experienced the biggest stages that college football has to offer; uber-competitive and ultra-poised.

Evaluation

A smart-accurate passer who doesn’t force throws and rarely makes mistakes. Lacks prototype size but sees the field very well, demonstrates natural feel in the pocket and can push the ball downfield with a simple flick of the wrist; has extremely quick throwing motion. His leadership (permanent team captain), anticipation, touch, knowledge of the offense and ability to move the chains with his feet would seem to translate to the next level. Young is a franchise quarterback in the making and potential number one overall pick.

Background

Born July, 25, 2001 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; son or Craig and Julie Young. Won Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award in 2021; earned the starting job after spending his freshman season backing up Mac Jones; set the Alabama single-season marks for passing yards (4,872) and touchdowns (47). Consensus five-star high school recruit; completed 72.6 percent of his passes for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns with just six interceptions as a senior. Also rushed 73 times for 357 yards and 10 more scores to account for 68 total touchdowns in 13 games under coach Bruce Rollinson at Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California.

Quotable

“I feel like, really, just growing in my role and just understanding the importance of leadership and communication, I feel that’s something that I learned a lot about this year and I think that’s something I want to continue to work on and try to make a theme of throughout this offseason and going into next year. Making sure that I take responsibility for us being on the same page, us making sure that as an offense and as a team, that we hold each other to our standard and make sure that we do that consistently throughout the year." -- Bryce Young on 2021 campaign

Latest News

03/30/22 – With top wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie still sidelined after knee surgeries, the biggest star power on the field for Alabama’s pro day Wednesday might have been one of its likely 2023 NFL draft prospects. Quarterback Bryce Young, who will be a junior this fall, threw several dozen passes to wide receiver Slade Bolden and running back Brian Robinson, giving the NFL scouts and coaches gathered an early look at the Heisman Trophy winner who will be discussed as a potential No. 1 overall pick. Bolden and Robinson were among nine Alabama players in next month’s draft who participated Wednesday during the two-hour session inside the school’s indoor practice facility. But some of the top-rated prospects in that group -- offensive tackle Evan Neal, linebacker Christian Harris and defensive lineman Phil Mathis -- took part only in positional drills for scouts. [Source: AL.com]

03/26/22 – Alabama had the No. 7 total offense in the nation last season, and O’Brien coached up a true sophomore quarterback to a Heilman-worthy level. Bryce Young is glad to have O’Brien back for another season. “Me and O.B. are really close, on and off the field. So for him to be back, it’s huge for me,” says Young. Young is also excited to see how this season works out, stating that the offense overall should see some growth compared to last year. “I feel like now, we’re always on the same page. And for us to continue that and push that relationship forward, it’s super exciting for me. So I’m super happy that I get another year with O.B., that he’ll be back and I’m excited for the growth of this offense as a whole.” [Source: Yahoo]

03/25/22 – Young will be without five of his top six receivers from a year ago, including the starting three wideouts of Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden. The other two are running back Brian Robinson Jr., and tight end Jahleel Billingsley, who has transferred out. Overall, those five departures accounted for 269 catches, 3,674 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns. That's 70.8, 72.4, and 64.6 percent, respectively, of the Crimson Tide totals in the passing game last season. Heisman Trophy or not, that's a lot for an offense to replace. The lone returning player out of those top six is tight end Cameron Latu, who had 26 catches for 410 yards and eight touchdowns. The yards edged Bolden (410 to 408) for third on the Crimson Tide, while the receptions were fifth. The touchdowns were tied for second. Young will also have the advantage of working for the same offensive coordinator for the second consecutive year, which he called "huge." Saban has had eight with the Crimson Tide, so he's had to hire one roughly every other year. How many times has Alabama during the Saban era had both the offensive coordinator and starting quarterback returning? This will be just the third, joining the Jim McElwain and Greg McElroy combination in 2009-10, plus Doug Nussmeier and AJ McCarron in 2012-13. However, the whole five of the top six pass-catchers being gone thing? None of Young's Saban-era predecessors went through that. [Source: SI.com]

03/21/22 – Alabama quarterback Bryce Young said it was a process turning the page after losing to Georgia in the national championship game, but he's asked himself in the weeks and months leading up to spring practice, "What can I do to grow?" Young won the Heisman Trophy and went 13-2 in his first season as the starter. All told, he threw for 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a sophomore. He also ran for three scores. Still, Young said he felt he could have done a better job of having control of the offense, coordinating the run game pre-snap and doing a better job post-snap of diagnosing where to go with the football. "[I'm] trying to do a better job of communicating with all my guys and making sure that we're on the same page whenever I'm changing something or there's something that may not be as clear," he said. "And then, of course, now it's a lot about trying to build chemistry, timing with guys around me and making sure that we're all on the same page. And there's a lot of stuff I want to improve on just, you know, the regular stuff of accuracy and all that. "There's a really long list for me. I feel like there's a lot of stuff once I've gone back and I've looked at the games. I feel like there's a lot of stuff that I can do better and I want to improve on." [Source: ESPN]