All Things CW: Don't Underestimate Turnover in Bryce Young's Offensive Supporting Cast

The Crimson Tide quarterback may have his offensive coordinator back for another season, but five of his top six targets are no longer on the Alabama roster.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — They still put the name of every player on a piece of tape across the back of the helmet during Alabama's spring football practices.

It's a lot easier than trying to keep a sticker with "Hello, my name is ..." from falling off during drills.

Yes, Bryce Young is back leading the Crimson Tide offense this season, but many of the jersey numbers surrounding him will be different. The starting lineup will include at least three new wide receivers, a running back, two new tackles and maybe a new face or two at guard depending on how things play out.

There's just as much change, if not more, among the reserves.

“There’s a lot of new guys, a lot of new pieces," Young said this week. "But when you go to a school like this, that’s what you expect. There’s always constant movement, people that are gonna step into new roles."

He's correct that there are a lot of new components, and that things pretty much remain in flux on the Crimson Tide, especially with a coach like Nick Saban.

But it's not accurate to say that this year's offensive changeover is normal.

Young will be without five of his top six receivers from a year ago, including the starting three wideouts of Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden. The other two are running back Brian Robinson Jr., and tight end Jahleel Billingsley, who has transferred out.

Overall, those five departures accounted for 269 catches, 3,674 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns. That's 70.8, 72.4, and 64.6 percent, respectively, of the Crimson Tide totals in the passing game last season.

Heisman Trophy or not, that's a lot for an offense to replace.

The lone returning player out of those top six is tight end Cameron Latu, who had 26 catches for 410 yards and eight touchdowns. The yards edged Bolden (410 to 408) for third on the Crimson Tide, while the receptions were fifth. The touchdowns were tied for second.

Young will also have the advantage of working for the same offensive coordinator for the second consecutive year, which he called "huge." Saban has had eight with the Crimson Tide, so he's had to hire one roughly every other year.

How many times has Alabama during the Saban era had both the offensive coordinator and starting quarterback returning? This will be just the third, joining the Jim McElwain and Greg McElroy combination in 2009-10, plus Doug Nussmeier and AJ McCarron in 2012-13.

(In both instances Alabama won the national title the first year, but not the second).

However, the whole five of the top six pass-catchers being gone thing? None of Young's Saban-era predecessors went through that.

John Parker Wilson, 2007 and 2008: Wilson had five of his top six receivers back for Saban's first season. In 2008, though, it was nearly the exact opposite, with only Mike McCoy and tight end Nick Walker returning from the previous season's top six.

McElroy, 2010: The six top pass catchers had all been on the 2009 national championship team.

McCarron, 2012 and 2013: Only two of the top six pass-catchers from the 2011 national title team were back in 2012, Kenny Bell and tight end Michael Williams. The top three from the 2012 team all returned for 2013: Amari Cooper, Kevin Norwood and Christion Jones.

Jalen Hurts, 2017: He had three of the top six pass-catchers back in Calvin Ridley, running back Josh Jacobs and Cam Sims. It should be noted, though, that Jacobs was coming off the bench while playing behind Damien Harris.

Tua Tagovailoa, 2019: He had Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle all returning. They all went on to be first-round draft picks.

Mac Jones, 2020: This one is a reach as Jones took over for Tagovailoa for the final four games of the 2019 season. However, he had Smith, Waddle, running back Najee Harris and tight end Miller Forristall all back.

The more liberal transfer rules should help Young, as veteran wide receiver Jermaine Burton is already on campus trying to build some chemistry with the quarterback and other teammates this spring. Ja'Corey Brooks also played a significant role late last season and had the touchdown catch to send the Iron Bowl in overtime.

They still have some big shoes to fill as Williams (a transfer from Ohio State prior to last season) and Metchie III nearly put up more receiving yards in a single season than any tandem in Crimson Tide history. They finished with 2,722, while Smith and Metchie combined for 2,772 in 2020.

Nick Saban Receiving Yards Leaders Alabama Receiving Yards (2007-21), Game Alabama Athletics Rank, Name and Opponent (Catches), Year, Yards DeVonta Smith vs. Ole Miss (11 catches), 2019, 274 DeVonta Smith at LSU (8), 2020, 231 Amari Cooper at Tennessee, (9), 2014, 224 Amari Cooper at Auburn (13), 2014, 224 Julio Jones at Tennessee (12), 2010, 221 DeVonta Smith vs. Ohio State (12), 2021*, 215 DeVonta Smith vs. LSU (7), 2019, 213 O.J. Howard vs. Clemson (5), 2016*, 208 Jerry Jeudy vs. Michigan (6), 2020, 204 DeVonta Smith vs. Mississippi State (11), 2020, 203 Alabama Receiving Yards (2007-21), Season Alabama Athletics Rank, Name (Catches), Year, Yards DeVonta Smith (117 catches), 2020, 1,856 Amari Cooper (124), 2014, 1,727 Jameson Williams (79), 2021, 1,572 Jerry Jeudy (68), 2018, 1,315 DeVonta Smith (68), 2019, 1,256 Jerry Jeudy (77), 2019, 1,163 John Metchie III (96), 2021, 1,150 Julio Jones (78), 2010, 1,133 Calvin Ridley (89), 2015, 1,045 DJ Hall, (67), 2007, 1,005 Alabama Receiving Yards (2007-21), Career Alabama Athletics Rank, Name (Catches), Years, Yards DeVonta Smith (235 catches), 2017-20, 3,965 Amari Cooper (228), 2012-14, 3,463 Calvin Ridley (224), 2015-17, 2,781 Jerry Jeudy (159), 2017-19, 2,742 Julio Jones (179), 2008-10, 2,653 John Metchie III (155), 2019-21, 2,081 Jaylen Waddle (106) 2018-2020, 1,999 Marquis Maze (136), 2008-11, 1,844 O.J. Howard (114), 2013-16, 1,726 Henry Ruggs III (98), 2017-19, 1,716 All Nick Saban-Coached Players, Game Getty Images Name, School, Opponent, Season, Yards Josh Reed, LSU vs. Alabama, 2001, 293 DeVonta Smith vs. Ole Miss (11 catches), 2019, 274 Plaxico Burress, Michigan State vs. Michigan, 1999, 255 Josh Reed, LSU vs. Illinois, 2002, 239 DeVonta Smith at LSU (8), 2020, 231 Amari Cooper, Alabama at Tennessee (9), 2014, 224 Amari Cooper, Alabama vs. Auburn (13), 224 Julio Jones, Alabama vs. Tennessee (12), 2010, 221 DeVonta Smith vs. Ohio State (12), 2021*, 215 DeVonta Smith vs. LSU (7), 2019, 213 All Nick Saban-Coached Players, Season Alabama Athletics Name, School (Catches), Season, Yards DeVonta Smith (117 catches), 2020, 1,856 Josh Reed, LSU, 2001, 94, 1,740 Amari Cooper, Alabama, 2014, 124, 1,727 Jameson Williams (79), 2021, 1,572 Jerry Jeudy (68), 2018, 1,315 DeVonta Smith (68), 2019, 1,256 Jerry Jeudy (77), 2019, 1,163 John Metchie III (96), 2021, 1,150 Plaxico Burress, Michigan State, 1999, 66, 1,142 Julio Jones, Alabama, 2010, 78, 1,133 All Nick Saban-Coached Players, Career Alabama Athletics Name, School, Seasons, Catches, Yards DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 2017-20, (235) 3,965 Amari Cooper, Alabama 2012-14, (228) 3,463 Josh Reed, LSU, 2001-02, (159) 2,867 Calvin Ridley, Alabama, 2015-17, (224) 2,781 Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 2017-19, (159) 2,742 Julio Jones, Alabama, 2008-10, (179) 2,653 Michael Clayton, LSU, 2001-03, (181) 2,582 Plaxico Burress, Michigan State, 1998-99, (131) 2,155 John Metchie III, Alabama, 2019-21, (155) 2,081 Gari Scott, Michigan State, 1997-99, (129) 2,006

Patience Paying Off in Baseball

I spent last weekend at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, where No. 9 Florida was visiting, and the Gators extended their winning streak over the Crimson Tide to 12 games before Alabama pulled out the win in the finale.

Even if the Gators had pulled off the sweep, I was ready to say that that Alabama had significantly narrowed the gap between the programs based on the eye test alone.

Since 2004, every time I've seen Florida play there's been no comparison. The Gators were always bigger, stronger and faster, with big-time prospects in both the batting lineup and on the mound. Alabama just didn't physically match up, never mind what the statistics said.

Until this time.

It's head coach Brad Bohannon's fourth season at Alabama, and the program has been on a continual rise. The year before he arrived, the Crimson Tide managed just five SEC wins.

Last season, when Alabama had one of the youngest rosters in the country, it notched 12, while playing in a conference in which nearly every other opponent was ranked. Bohannon also had a snake-bit team in terms of injuries. Alabama was without weekend starters Antoine Jean and Connor Prielipp for a majority of the season while also losing closers Chase Lee and Brock Guffey along with long relievers Jacob McNairy and Connor Shamblin for extended periods. Positional starters William Hamiter, T.J. Reeves and Drew Williamson also missed key stretches.

Nevertheless, the Crimson Tide earned a spot in the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2016, and used two wins in Hoover to propel itself into the NCAA Ruston Regional, for for the program's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2014.

But if that isn't enough to convince you, go check out Tommy Seidl, who is just flat-out good.

Entering this weekend he leads Alabama in average (.377), hits (29), stolen bases (six) and on-base percentage (.419). He's also tied for the team lead in doubles (seven) while ranking third in slugging (.506), fourth in RBI (14) and tied for fourth in runs scored (14).

He's just as good defensively, chasing down drives into the gap and right-field corner, and by Game 2 of the weekend series Florida knew better than to try and test his arm.

This isn't to say Alabama is on par with Florida, which under Kevin O’Sullivan won the 2017 national title and also made it to the College World Series in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

But the Crimson Tide leaned it can compete with the Gators, and that's a huge step forward for the Crimson Tide.

5 Things That Got Our Attention This Week Lane Kiffin on NIL: I love players getting paid Ole Miss It’s been almost two weeks since The Athletic reported that a 2023 football prospect had secured a contract worth a potential $7-8 million for his collegiate career, assuming he spends three years at the program without incident. The prospect is believed to be five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, and the Knoxville-based Spyre Sports Group. Using NIL as a recruiting tool is where many think the line should be drawn, but Lane Kiffin is among those who say that's not what's going on. “I guess I got called a clown before for saying how it is. NIL has a lot to do with where players go, and to not think that is crazy," he said per FootballScoop.com. "Literally, it would be like being a head coach in the NFL signing a great free agency class, going out and getting these great players and coming up here and saying to you guys that the contracts had nothing to do with the players coming here and they just wanted to come play for me. So obviously it has a lot to do with where players go, and it should. "Everybody wants 17-18-year-olds … adults choose jobs a lot of time for money, salaries, so why would a kid not?" The 'Wild West' of NIL is here The Atlanta Journal-Constitution did a breakdown of how The Players Lounge, a collective designed to support Georgia student-athletes and led in-part by former quarterback Aaron Murray, "offered 11 members of Georgia’s 2021 team 50 percent of the profits from the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in return for participating in the program. Some 4,500 tokens sold out in four hours at $199 apiece with the buyers also getting interactions with the players. After expenses and the company’s share of profits, the partnering players — quarterback Stetson Bennett, tight end Brock Bowers, cornerback Kelee Ringo and eight others — split about $305,000. The haul per student-athlete? $28,000. “I was lucky to have a few hundred bucks in my bank account (during college),” Murray said. Also in the article was this from Georgia president Jere Morehead, who is chair of the NCAA Division I Board of Directors: "There’s serious concern about where NIL has progressed from what was originally intended to some of the stories that you hear today. We have, I think, a high level of urgency to review that issue. But we also have to be cautious and careful because of litigation and potential litigation around any rules that the NCAA sets at a national level." A road trip to remember USA Today In case you missed it, the road trip Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte took to the NCAA Tournament was a great story last week. Not only did Del Conte drive from Austin to Milwaukee, approximately 1,200 miles, to see the Longhorns play, but he did so with a pair of fans. The short version is that after numerous flight issues, and even fog rolling in, he decided to start driving and brought along a father and son who were also going through airline travel hell. "This was not a properly thought out thing. Nothing logical. I did get to see Americana," he said. " Del Conte said he got a speeding warning in Oklahoma after chatting it up with the cop: "He heard we were going to the SEC and he said, ‘Good work, buddy,’ and let me go." Stopping for the night in Illinois: "We pull in 12 o’clock and I said, ‘Hey, man, I just need two rooms, please.’ The guy goes OK. One had a hot tub, and he said, ‘Please no essential oils in the hot tub.’ I’m like, what you talking about? So we got two rooms, I walk in, and there’s a hot tub right in the middle of the bedroom. Whoa, what is going on in Illinois that I need to worry about?" The fan flew back after Texas lost. Alabama Athletics According to Chris Vannini of The Athletic, the SEC and ACC have had conversations about implementing a one-way helmet communication system like the one used by the NFL. “The barrier right now is the helmet manufacturers," CoachComm owner Peter Amos said. "They are rightfully concerned about liability when you change the helmet. At the end of the day, they’re worried about who’s going to court. "It’s an odd situation. But on our side, we have the technology that works.” Most coaches seem to like the idea, and CoachComm did a trial run in a college game between Grambling and Southern. NCAA National Coordinator of Officials Steve Shaw said the rules committee would approve a request for a conference that wishes to test CoachComm’s “Player X” system. Where do you draw the line? Last week, the championship game of the CCHA tournament, between Minnesota State and Bemidji State, had an ending for the ages. The game went to overtime, when the top-seeded Mavericks appeared to score to win the tournament. The team celebrated and was awarded the trophy, while the Beavers were left thinking what if because they needed the automatic qualifier to get into the NCAA Tournament. However, 55 minutes later, the CCHA issued a statement: "Additional TV production camera angles made available to the officials provided conclusive evidence that the goal net was elevated and the puck entered underneath the frame. The play on the ice will be overturned and ruled no goal." Play resumed and Minnesota State ended up winning, securing a top seeding in the NCAAA Tournament. Here's why we bring this up: Imagine it happened in another sport ...

Tide-Bits

• Alabama graduate and former Duke head football coach David Cutcliffe was hired as SEC commissioner Greg Sankey's assistant commissioner in football relations. According to the announcement, the 67-year-old will work with SEC head coaches and "communicate regularly ... on key issues."

• Greg Bryne, who is on the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, was seen courtside at Sweet 16 practices in San Antonio in Wednesday, including for his last school, Arizona. Dave Heeke, who followed Byrne at Arizona, is due to receive a two-year contract extension, including a $95,000 pay bump to a base of $875,000 with $10,000 increases in each of the next two years.

• Byrne's term with the selection committee runs through 2026. An interesting addition for next year and going through 2027 is Samford athletic director Martin Newton.

• Yes, Alabama did beat two teams that advanced to the Elite Eight on Thursday, Arkansas and Houston (although both by just one point). It also defeated Miami, which faces Iowa State during Friday's Sweet 16 games.

• Former Crimson Tide basketball player Joni Taylor surprised a lot of people when she left Georgia for the Texas A&M head coaching job. Less than a full day after the announcement was made sophomore Sarah Ashlee Barker, a former Alabama Miss Basketball winner, announced that she intends to transfer. Barker, the daughter of former quarterback Jay Barker, played in all 31 games for Georgia this season, averaging 7.7 points, four rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

• Florida athletic director Scott Strickland, who recently hired former Nick Saban assistant Billy Napier, on why coaching moves are so difficult: "It's like we're buying fruit in the produce section. You don't want something that's ripe today, you want something that's going to be ripe for a long time."

