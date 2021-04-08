Buddy Johnson - Inside Linebacker Texas A&M Aggies Scouting Report

BUDDY JOHNSON | Texas A&M | OB | #1 | Sr | 6016 | 240 | Dallas, TX | Kimball | 02.27.99

Overview:

A rough and tough old-school linebacker who showcases great processing quickness and the power in his hits to get the job done, Johnson makes up for his average athleticism when he hits the field. He does a great job of taking on blockers and working his way through them to find the ball and he isn’t fazed when he has to go head-to-head against more physical offensive linemen. His positioning is usually on the money, taking excellent angles working downhill and to the perimeter. Johnson isn’t going to be for every team, as he’s already maxed out physically. His coverage ability will simply be sufficient, but will never be a strength. Teams that prioritize versatility from linebackers might not be as interested as a result of those average coverage abilities. With that said, Johnson has the makings of a future starter who can do his job and plug the starting MIKE role for an NFL team as an early-down run defender. Add in special-teams value and Johnson has the makings of a glue guy on a roster for years to come.

Background:

Raised in Dallas, Texas. Coached by Henry Cofer at Dallas Kimball High School. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played in 12 games as a freshman. Played in 12 games as a sophomore. Started all 13 games as a junior. Started 10 games as a senior.

