2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Inside Linebackers

Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is the most trusted independent scouting service in the world and is used by all 32 NFL teams. Below is our 3-4 inside linebacker rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft Class.

There has been somewhat of a de-emphasized value on middle linebackers in recent years but the Class of 2021 features some of the most prominent under the radar prospects in this year’s draft. Some immediate impact players would include Nick Bolton (Missouri), whose heart and intensity outweigh his size concerns. Another player to make note of is Zaven Collins (Tulsa), who possesses all the intangibles to develop into a Pro Bowl caliber player. In addition, Ohio State versatile defender Baron Browning is another player who can make an immediate impact at the next level.

CPV = Current Player Value

PPV = Potential Player Value

10-9.6 = FRANCHISE TALENT

9.5-9.0 = ALL PRO

8.9-8.4 = SOLID STARTER

8.3-7.9 = AVERAGE STARTER

7.8-7.4 = SOLID BACKUP

7.3-7.0 = BACKUP

6.9-6.5 = BOTTOM OF ROSTER

6.4-6.0 = DEVELOPMENTAL

5.9-5.5 = PRACTICE SQUAD

5.4-5.0 = XFL/CFL

4.9-0.0 = REJECT

