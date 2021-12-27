NFL Draft Profile: Cade Mays, Offensive Line, Tennessee Volunteers

#68

Pos: OL

Ht: 6060

Wt: 325

DOB:

Eligible: 2022

Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Catholic High School

Cade Mayes Tennessee Volunteers

Pros:

Offensive lineman with good size and length who has started multiple games at right tackle and right guard including one at left tackle. Mays displays good foot speed and straight-line quickness in short areas. He can seal defensive ends on power runs. When already engaged with defenders, Mays usually maintains balance. In pass protection, he is quick out of his stance and patient in quick sets.

Cons:

Being very stiff, Mays plays with below-average knee bend and is often over his toes, getting disengaged from easily. His lack of leverage and core strength allows defenders to pull him effectively. Mays lunges and whiffs against quick defensive linemen in the run game. He struggles to locate on wide zone blocks and misses at the second level because of his stiffness. Despite his length, wide hands mean that he frequently gets his chest attacked and stood up. In pass protection, this makes him a consistent power rush target. A lack of flexibility and lateral agility often results in Mays oversetting and allowing inside lanes, which he can’t close. Getting a narrow base in vertical sets severely hurt his stability. Mays possesses poor grip strength and below-average force behind his strike, failing to impose physicality and finishing on combo blocks. He is not always on the same page with his teammates against stunts.

Summary:

Versatile offensive lineman with good size and poor agility. Mays is very stiff, often playing with compromised leverage and a narrow base. He gets his chest attacked and struggles to mirror. Mays projects as a camp offensive lineman who can take snaps at right tackle or guard depending on what is needed. His stiffness prevents him from pass protecting at tackle and he is too upright to be rosterable as a guard.

One-Liner:

Versatile offensive lineman with good size and poor agility. Mays is too stiff to pass protect at tackle and too upright at guard.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.2/5.4

