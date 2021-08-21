NFL Draft Profile: Calvin Austin III, Wide Receiver, Memphis

#4

Pos: WR

Ht: 5085

Wt: 165

DOB: 3/24/99

Eligible: 2022

Memphis, TN

Harding Academy

Calvin Austin III

Memphis Tigers

Pros:

Coyle: Lightning quick athlete, moves like a jitterbug on the field. Juiced up with long speed and burst off release. At only 5-foot-8, Austin is able to stay low to the ground and move differently than other players. Corners have a hard time mirroring Austin’s ability to cut on a dime and explode out of his breaks. Off release, he has a package of different moves to gain leverage and separation instantly. Within his stem, Austin uses jab steps and head fakes to turn corners the wrong way. Separates extremely well at the top of routes and snaps off when making his cuts. Has some of the best change of direction skills in the class, super elusive after the catch making defenders miss in space.

Cons:

Coyle: Only listed at 5-foot-8, 165 pounds making him very undersized for the NFL. Size will limit his ability to hold a consistent role in an offense at the next level. When coming across the middle of the field at times, Austin has slowed down in anticipation of getting hit. Hands are small and had nine drops in 2020. A big body catcher over the middle of the field and won’t be able to extend and haul in passes consistently. When dealing with physical corners, Austin will run into problems getting off the line of scrimmage. Short arms and lack of physicality will not bode well with press-man corners. Will need touches to be schemed up at the next level to get the ball in his hands. Hasn’t shown the ability to be a vertical threat consistently, mostly a first-level threat at this point.

Summary:

Coyle: Quick, elusive receiver that slices through defenses with ease. His ability to separate throughout his routes is special, but is held back with his size and weight. Many teams may not see a role in their offense for Austin, but could step in and make an impact on special teams right away. A dangerous return man and would make a fantastic gunner, NFL teams are always looking for players that can play special teams. May only be a gadget player, but has a unique skill set that could intrigue NFL teams.

Background:

From Memphis, Tennessee and graduated from Harding Academy of Memphis. Three-star recruit from the class of 2017. Ran track and field in high school and continued at Memphis the past three seasons. 2019 U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-America second team (4x100m relay). In 2020, Austin posted 1,255 all-purpose yards for the Tigers. Austin led the AAC in receiving yards and touchdowns. Preseason 2021 Biletnikoff and Maxwell award watchlists. First-Team All-American Athletic Conference.

One-Liners

Coyle: Undersized gadget receiver that has track-like speed combined with excellent agility.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 6.0 / 6.9