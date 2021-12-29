NFL Draft Profile: Cameron Thomas, Defensive Line, San Diego State Aztecs

#99

Pos: DL

Ht: 6050

Wt:

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Carlsbad, CA

Carlsbad High School



Cameron Thomas

San Diego State Aztecs

One-Liner:

Versatile defensive lineman who plays with urgency and decisive and violent hands.

Pros:

Versatile defensive lineman who aligns in a four-point stance anywhere from zero to seven technique, most frequently at three and five-technique. From the interior he is quick and urgent off the ball, getting quick penetration. Thomas plays with very precise hands, often beating the punch of blockers. Recognizing lanes, he takes advantage of oversetting blockers to counter inside. He combines his quick get-off with an effective swim move. His push-pull move works thanks to violent hands. On the edge, Thomas extends to keep tackles hands out of his frame. He transitions a double hand swipe to a rip to win the outside shoulder where he has above-average bend at his size, turning the corner at reduced speed. Rushing with high urgency, he fights through multiple blockers and makes effort plays. His play strength allows him to keep churning when in gaps. Thomas uses his active and violent hands to stack and shed in the run. He consistently enforces his will, moving blockers and collapsing from the backside. Thomas stays square and can attach either shoulder when moving laterally.

Cons:

Below average snap timing causes him to be late off the ball. Thomas is not explosive when closing and generates little knockback converting speed to power. He fails to use his long arm and bull rush often enough to establish it as a threat. When blockers latch he is slow to get their hands out of his frame. A poor tackler, Thomas misses a lot of tackles. His eagerness to get upfield hurts him on screens and when he is unblocked.

Summary:

Defensive lineman with inside-out versatility who plays with urgency and lacks burst. Thomas possesses violent and decisive hands to beat the punch of blockers. He is unable to establish a power threat and currently has tweener size. Thomas projects as a starting three-technique who can play the occasional early down on the edge after he adds more weight in the offseason. His hand usage should allow him to become a quality pass rusher and run defender for his rookie contract and beyond.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

7.8/8.6

