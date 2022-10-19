NFL Draft Profile: Cameron Wire, Offensive Lineman, LSU Tigers

Cameron Wire

LSU Tigers

#61

Pos: OT

Ht: 6050

Wt: 298

Hand: 958

Arm: 3448

Wing: 8300

40: 5.25

DOB: 2/23/2000

Hometown: Gonzales, LA

High School: East Ascension

Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A lengthy lineman whose skillset is best suited for the interior.

Evaluation:

Terrific length with a fairly top-heavy physique. Can short set and strike with accuracy, driving opponents off the ball and walling off gaps to create holes in the run game. Shows an ability to lockout and play long through the point of attack. Slow pass set that is threatened by speed rushers. Too many misses at the second level, doesnt engage with linebackers enough, and dolphin dives into the ground too often. Has trouble defending speed to power moves, and can be toppled over when edge rushers get inside his chest, leaving his anchor as a question mark despite his size. Exhibits some mental errors in terms of penalties and missed assignments in blitz pickup. Wire played better when he was a right tackle compared to a left, but his best reps are at guard. His skill set is more reminiscent of an interior player and thus his projection as an NFL tackle isn't high, but there are tools to work with as it pertains to being an NFL prospect.

Grade:

6th Round