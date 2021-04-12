Camryn Bynum - Cornerback California Golden Bears Scouting Report

CAMRYN BYNUM | California | DC | #24 | rJr | 6003 | 198 | Corona, CA | Centennial HS | 07.19.98

Overview:

The All-Pac 12 defensive back, four-year starter and team captain possesses a solid frame, excellent length and solid athleticism. Bynum shows outstanding patience/eyes and is a smart player who is rarely flagged. He does a nice job getting off blocks and making tackles against the run. The knock on Bynum is timed speed. Despite lack of top-end gear, Bynum is a versatile piece who can assume a lot of roles on the back end. He had a career-high 63 tackles in 2019 and led the team with nine pass breakups. Brings 42 games of experience with him. Despite some good tape on the outside, Bynum may be a better fit inside at nickel or safety. He lacks upper echelon athletic traits to work against bigger wide receivers on the next level. His intelligence, on the other hand, is where he wins. Bynum’s feel in zone coverage is outstanding. No matter where he lines up the most of the time at the next level, this “Johnny on the spot” is ready to make a huge impact.

Background:

Son of Curtis and Jennifer Bynum; his dad, Curtis, put him through treacherous workouts growing up, including running hills, while testing him mentally/physically. Compiled two-season varsity prep totals of 136 tackles, six interceptions, 15 passes deflected for team that went 27-4 overall and won two conference titles. Majored in American studies. Underwent surgery in March, 2020 for a slight lateral meniscus tear; also suffered a thumb ligament tear.

