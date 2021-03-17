Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Carlo Kemp - Defensive Tackle Michigan Wolverines Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Carlo Kemp
Author:
Publish date:

CARLO KEMP | Michigan | DT | #2 | Sr | 6021 | 285 | 4.94e | Boulder, CO | Fairview | 01.01.98

Overview: 

A two-year starter for the Wolverines, Kemp was deployed in different roles along Michigan’s odd front. He played anything from shaded nose to five-technique in a front that frequently ran stunts. Kemp times the snap well and has a quick first step, stressing blockers right out of the gate. He can chop the hands of linemen lining up in gaps and even gets skinny through the hole at times. Low pads allow him to win the leverage battle and convert his get-off into leg drive, pushing the pocket. He is active as a pass rusher, creating pressure late due to his effort. Kemp is unable to deconstruct blocks once opponents latch onto him. A lack of length prevents him from extending and controlling gaps in the run game. He frequently gets washed on the inside as he is unable to anchor. Kemp projects as a backup or depth at three-technique who can contribute on passing downs using his leverage and effort. He should not be on the field on run downs.

Background: 

Raised in Boulder, Colorado. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Academic standout. Played in two games as a freshman. Broke his right hand during summer practice. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Started 12 of 13 games played as a junior. Parents are divorced. Father played football at Wisconsin. His brother is a running back at Colorado State Pueblo. His uncles, Chuck Pagano and John Pagano, are longtime NFL coaches. Team Captain in 2019.

