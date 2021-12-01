NFL Draft Profile: Channing Tindall, Linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs

#41

Pos: LB

Ht: 6020

Wt: 230

DOB: 3/28/_

Eligible: 2022

Columbia, SC

Spring Valley High School

Channing Tindall

Georgia Bulldogs

Pros:

Leinweber: Middle linebacker with above-average size. Tindall rotates in and out of the lineup and has been a special teams standout for the Bulldogs. He possesses great speed giving him sideline to sideline range and outstanding closing burst. When arriving, he carries his momentum through ball carriers and delivers hard hits. Very good play strength and physicality allow him to absorb and stack climbing linemen at the second level. On the blitz, Tindall uses his speed and strength to blow up blocking backs and tight ends. He has enough agility to avoid blockers that take poor angles in space. Tindall sheds smaller lead blockers quickly. In coverage, he closes space to underneath targets, minimizing windows. He gains above-average depth and recognizes, turns and carries crossing routes developing behind him.

Cons:

Leinweber: Playing hesitantly, it is apparent that Tindall does not play free and is thinking a lot. He has poor eyes, takes false steps and gets fooled when reading the mesh point and by play fakes. His hand usage is average, lacking precision when he sheds blocks. Tindall possesses below-average fluidity, looking clunky when gaining depth and lacking the agility to stick with shifty route runners through breaks in man coverage.

Summary:

Leinweber: Inside linebacker with great speed, very good physicality and above-average size. Tindall moves sideline to sideline and can take on and shed blocks. He is slow processing and has below-average agility. Tindall projects as a backup early on who will be a very good special teamer. He possesses all the traits required to be a good starting linebacker if he can significantly improve his processing.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Inside linebacker with great speed, very good physicality and above average size. Tindall processes slowly.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.8 / 8.5