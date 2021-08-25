NFL Draft Profile: Charlie Kolar, Tight End, Iowa State Cyclones

#88

Pos: TE

Ht: 6060

Wt: 260

DOB: 2/10/99

Eligible: 2022

Norman, OK

Norman North High School

Charlie Kolar

Iowa State Cyclones

Pros:

Calderone: The big-bodied tight end from Iowa State has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career. He utilizes his big frame to his advantage, being able to win contested catch battles and get elevation. Kolar has the ability to move around on the line of scrimmage, lining up as an H-back or next to the tackles. NFL teams will love his versatility at the position. His willingness to block is something that stands out on film, with Iowa State’s run-first offensive scheme putting him in many positions to prove his worth in that aspect of his game. Kolar’s ability to threaten down the seam is common on film, with his athleticism on full display against linebackers and defensive backs. Benefited by his release off of the line of scrimmage, Kolar has big strides and can get behind defenders with the ability to separate. In the red zone, you can rely on Kolar to be there to make a play in the back of the endzone, whether it be a jump ball or a cleanly run route, he just shows up and makes plays time and time again. Once he gets the ball in his hands with room to run, he’s tough to bring down due to his lower body strength and lateral ability.

Ezring: Iowa State has enjoyed remarkable depth at tight end in recent years. Charlie Kolar has established himself as one of the Cyclones’ best ever pass-catchers. As a route runner, he exhibits a reasonable feel for finding gaps in zone coverage. Against man, he works onto defenders’ toes before employing head fakes, speed manipulation, body language and directional changes to force false steps. He also uses a long-arm push-off on dig routes. The standout tight end works well with the quarterback on extended plays. Kolar’s best work is done at the catch point. He displays impressive reaction time and body control to adjust to poor passes. The Oklahoma native high points the ball and boasts a sizable catch radius. He has excellent concentration in contested situations and uses his large frame to shield the ball at the catch point. Kolar’s hands are reliable through contact and in space. After the catch, Iowa State’s star pass-catcher has decent power to pick up yards after contact. As a blocker, his high motor allows him to serve as a hindrance to defenders. He flashes the ability to wash defenders, using their momentum against them. He typically drives his legs through contact and can generate a push against some defensive backs. Kolar’s active feet help him mirror. The star tight end’s decent build-up speed, size and skill at the catch point project to a seam threat role.

Cons:

Calderone: He could be better at pass protection, but shows a desire to block and has improved gradually throughout his career. Kolar also had a lower-body injury last season that kept him out of a game early in the season.

Ezring: College success has not historically translated to NFL-caliber ability. Kolar is limited by an underwhelming athletic profile. His lateral burst, linear explosiveness, change of direction ability and long speed are below average. What’s more, the experienced starter’s stiff frame leads to high pad level that hurts his power and his change of direction. Further, Kolar’s concerning play strength impacts his efficacy as a blocker and as a receiver. Out of his stance, the Iowa State star regularly takes false steps. At the top of his route stem, his rounded breaks and ineffective push-offs keep man coverage defenders in phase. Additionally, Kolar takes on too much contact thanks to his inadequate hand usage and high pad level. Moreover, physical coverage throws off his rhythm and spacing. After making his cut, Kolar is slow to turn his head to the ball. When he forces false steps, the Oklahoma native lacks the speed and strength to maintain separation. Linebackers and safeties are both able to cover the Cyclones’ star. After the catch, Kolar neither makes defenders miss nor runs through them. As a blocker, his angles to engagement are concerning. He fails to break down into the point of contact and gives up his chest with late and wide hands. Linebackers, defensive linemen and safeties stack-shed, window or bench press him. Kolar lacks the grip strength to sustain blocks and the power to drive defenders back.

Summary:

Calderone: There is a reasonable case to crown Kolar as the best and most polished tight end in college football. After he redshirted his freshman season, Kolar played in all 13 games in 2018, starting three. He finished the season with 11 receptions for 137 yards and three touchdowns. In 2019, Kolar was awarded the honor of First Team All-Big 12 and was one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award. He finished the 2019 season with 51 receptions, 697 yards and seven touchdowns. 2020 was Kolar’s true breakout season. As a main weapon for quarterback Brock Purdy, Kolar was once again awarded the honors of First Team All-Big 12. He had 44 receptions, 591 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games, which led all Big 12 tight ends.

Ezring: One of the most productive tight ends in Iowa State history, Charlie Kolar has been a notable draft prospect for several years. His ability to play to his size as a receiver is excellent, as are his hands. That said, the Cyclones’ standout exhibits an underwhelming athletic profile that limits him as a blocker and as a pass-catcher. His overall skill at the catch point makes him a developmental piece with the potential to contribute for an NFL offense.

Background:

Born February 2nd, 1999 in Norman, Oklahoma to parents Randy and Maria Kolar, Charlie Kolar was an outstanding athlete at Norman North High School. A three-year starter and two-year all-conference performer, the current Cyclones’ star made the Scout All-Midlands First-Team and the Preseason Oklahoma Super 30 as one of the state’s top players. As a junior, Kolar recorded 52 receptions for 920 yards and 13 touchdowns. In his final campaign, he posted 66 receptions for 1,240 yards and 12 touchdowns on his way to a 12-1 record and a Class 6A-1 state championship game. He received first-team all-state honors. After his senior year, Kolar was listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports Composite Rankings. The service ranked him the 1208th-overall recruit nationally, the 57th-best tight end in his class and the 20th player from his year in Oklahoma. After redshirting his freshman season, Kolar broke out in 2018. He played in all 13 games and started three. He made 11 receptions for 137 yards. His three touchdowns were good for third on the team and tied for fourth-ever among Iowa State freshmen. In 2019, Kolar started 10 of 13 games. He ended the year third on the team in receptions with 51, second-most ever for an Iowa State tight end. His 697 receiving yards were also third on the team and the most ever for an Iowa State tight end. His team-leading seven touchdowns were the 10th most in school history and the second-most among tight ends in school history. He was first among Big 12 tight ends and sixth nationally among FBS tight ends in catches per game. He was sixth in receiving yards per game and tied for fourth in touchdown catches. Kolar was named a Second Team All-American by FWAA and PFF. He was listed as a Third Team All-American by AP. Further, the Oklahoma native was made First Team All-Big 12. An academic standout, he was both First Team Academic All-American by CoSIDA and First Team Academic All-Big 12. He was one of the eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award. No Iowa State Cyclone before him had been named an All-American and an Academic All-American. In 2020, Kolar started five of his 11 games played. He led all Big 12 tight ends with 44 receptions, 591 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Those scores were tied for second-most among tight ends and 10th-most all-time in Iowa State history. His catches and receiving yards rank fourth and second respectively all-time among Cyclone tight ends. Kolar was top-five nationally among tight ends in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches. After his outstanding year, he was named a Second Team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation and AFCA. The AP made him a Third Team All-American. Kolar was also listed as First Team All-Big 12. For the second straight year, the Norman North product was a First Team Academic All-American by CoSIDA and a First Team Academic All-Big 12 honoree. He was one of the three finalists for the John Mackey Award. Kolar is the first Iowa State two-time All-American since the 1990s. An incredible student off the field, Kolar had a 3.99 GPA while earning his degree in mechanical engineering; he is now pursuing a postgraduate degree in finance. A National Merit Scholar and member of the National Honor Society, the standout tight end received Iowa STate’s Alumni Associations Wallace E. Barron All-University Senior Award for seniors who display high character, outstanding achievement in academics and university and community activity. Part of an athletic family, Kolar’s brother, John, played quarterback at Oklahoma State for four years before graduate transferring to Iowa State in 2019. His mother played volleyball at Notre Dame.

One-Liners

Calderone: The lengthy tight end has the ability to beat defenders physically and with his athleticism.

Ezring: Arguably one of the best tight ends in Big 12 history, Charlie Kolar’s excellent hands and ability at the catch point do not outweigh his underwhelming play strength and speed.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Calderone: 8.6 / 8.9

Ezring: 6.2 / 7.3