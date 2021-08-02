NFL Draft Profile: Chasen Hines, Offensive Guard, LSU Tigers

#57

Pos: OG

Ht: 6030

Wt: 349

DOB: 8/3/00

Eligible: 2022

Marshall, TX

Marshall High School

Chasen Hines

LSU Tigers

Pros:

Leinweber: Big and squatty guard who can create a push in short-yardage situations and open lanes when down blocking. Hines possesses very good leg drive to move opponents off the ball after getting underneath them. He is a nasty finisher, looking to put defenders on the ground. Moving with surprising step frequency and agility at the second level, Hines locates linebackers successfully. His feet in pass protection are low and active and he maintains a wide base to anchor down. He shows lateral movement skills and pre-snap recognition to pick up stunts. Hines deals out body blows to blitzing and stunting opponents.

Cons:

Leinweber: Getting too low causes him to duck his head and whiff or let defenders go over him with their hands. Hines is unable to power step and shut down defenders at his shoulder. A lack of length allows defenders to use a push-pull move on him. His hands do not stick at the second level. Instead of proactively punching, Hines often leaves his hands out there to be swept away. Outside hand placement prevents him from latching on. Quick-handed defenders consistently win hand fights against him.

Summary:

Leinweber: Very squatty guard with power off the ball and impressive athleticism. Hines can create movement upfront and anchor in pass protection. He struggles with punch placement and often loses hand fighting battles. Hines projects as a developmental guard in a gap scheme who has the physical traits to develop into a starter. He has to improve his hands and tone his aggressiveness down at times to reach his potential.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Squatty guard with power and athleticism. Has starter traits and needs to improve his hand usage.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.2 / 8.1