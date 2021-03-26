Chris Rumph II - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Duke Blue Devils Scouting Report

CHRIS RUMPH II | Duke | OLB | #96 | rJr | 6026 | 235 | 4.68e | Gainesville, FL | Bucholz HS | 10.19.98

Overview:

Coming into the 2020 season with a ton of preseason hype, Rumph failed to take the next step during his redshirt junior season that most expected. Blessed with outstanding twitch and flexibility, Duke lined Rumph up everywhere to take advantage of his athletic profile. He was even used as an off-ball rusher who worked A-B gaps to take advantage of his flexibility. Rumph’s first step is notable, quickly threatening the outside track with regularity. He has flexible ankles and hips that he uses to turn and run, leaving opposing offensive linemen in the dust. Rumph has good length and is able to extend and lock out opposing blockers at the point of attack. He has had some outstanding production over the last two seasons playing with a high motor and effort to make plays all over the field. Boasting a very slender frame, there is not much there in terms of physicality. He lacks an inside counter move to complement his ability to turn the corner. Rumored to have played mostly around 220-235 pounds, Rumph has no chance of lasting in an even front with that build. He can get washed out against the run too regularly and that leaves a projection to a rush-‘backer role in a 3-4 alignment. While he looks the part, he has little to no experience working in a substantial amount of space or in coverage. Some will wonder how successful he can be in an off-ball role at the next level. For teams to get the most out of his talents, a role as a sub-package rusher will be ideal. There is clear value here with the juice that he brings on obvious passing downs, but his ability to find a role on base downs will determine if he can stick.

Background:

Raised in Gainesville, Florida. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Public Policy major and Sociology minor. Redshirt. Started 1 of 13 games played as a freshman. Played in 12 games as a sophomore. Played in 11 games as a junior. Parents are married. Father played linebacker at South Carolina and is currently an NFL position coach in the NFL and has an extensive college coaching resume.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.