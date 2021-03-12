Christian Barmore - Defensive Tackle Alabama Crimson Tide Scouting Report

CHRISTIAN BARMORE | Alabama | DT | #58 | rSo | 6046 | 310 | 5.23e | Philadelphia, PA | Neumann | 07.28.99

Overview:

The Philadelphia native was part of a rotation in his two seasons at Alabama, allowing him to stay fresh and play with a high motor. Barmore has the length to get into the chest of blockers and the leg drive to bull-rush them, which is a fantastic baseline to have on the interior. He is able to win with his strong and violent hands that allow him to deconstruct and keep his frame clean. When he locks out and plays at extension, he does well to control gaps and make plays up and down the line of scrimmage. Barmore is an above-average athlete with solid burst and some stiffness to him. He can lose off the line in the run game as he does not play with a low enough pad level to consistently gain leverage on blockers. He projects best as a power rushing defensive tackle who can pressure the passer consistently. Getting quicker with his hands and developing more of a pass-rush plan is key for someone who will undoubtedly be better in year two than year one. Barmore is a bit of a project, but has exciting pass-rush potential as well as two-gapping abilities in the run game thanks to his effort and strength. If Barmore is able to put it all together, he projects favorably as an upper-echelon interior rusher who is just now scratching the surface of what he could be.

Background:

Raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Redshirt. Started one of twelve games played as a freshman. All-America selection in 2020, leading the Alabama with eight sacks.

