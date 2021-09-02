NFL Draft Profile: Christopher Smith, Safety, Georgia Bulldogs

#29

Pos: DS

Ht: 5110

Wt: 190

DOB: 5/1/00

Eligible: 2022

Atlanta, GA

Hapeville Charter High School

Christopher Smith

Georgia Bulldogs

Pros:

Bogan: Very good athlete who is a loose mover on the backend. Good eye discipline in man coverage, stays patient reading the hips of receivers to attach at the top of the route from off coverage. Good diagnosis of run/pass when then is able to read his keys to take him to the football consistently. Man coverage skills are superb for the position, has excellent fluidity to open up his hips and beat receivers to the cut-off on vertical routes. Noticeable foot speed closing on ball carriers when running the alley and shows up in his range to cover ground on the back end in pass coverage. Changes directions with ease, comes out of his backpedal with no wasted movement and good quickness to drive downhill.

Con:

Bogan: Thin frame shows up as a negative when watching him play with poor play strength. Struggles to get off blocks in the run game if someone gets their hands on him, does not show the ability to disengage or shed. Ball carriers will often run through him and gain extra yards before he is able to bring them down. Lack of experience can show up in coverage when watching him try to see too much, taking peeks instead of working off the quarterback indicator and just feeling the routes as a one-high safety or robber player.

Summary:

Bogan: Only a 5 game starter up to this point in his career, his best football looks to be ahead of him. Twitchy athlete with excellent movement skills to excel in man coverage and provide a lot of range on the backend. Needs to improve his play strength in order to improve his finishing as a tackler. Inexperience creates hope for his potential because he has all the athletic gifts you want in a free safety, expect him to be a big riser this fall.

One-Liners

Bogan: Inexperience creates hope for his potential because he has all the athletic gifts you want in a free safety, expect him to be a big riser this fall.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Bogan: 7.4 / 8.5