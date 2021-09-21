NFL Draft Profile: Daniel Bellinger, Tight End, San Diego State Aztecs

September 21, 2021
#88
Pos: TE
Ht: 6060
Wt: 255
DOB: 9/22/00
Eligible: 2022
Las Vegas, NV
Palo Verde High School

Daniel Bellinger
San Diego State Aztecs

Latest News:

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch: For the second consecutive year, San Diego State’s Daniel Bellinger was named to the John Mackey Award Watch List, which annually recognizes the nation’s most outstanding tight end. Also for the second consecutive year, Collegiate Bowl scouts are anxious to evaluate the 6-6, 255-pounder after the Las Vegas native stood out with his impressive blend of blocking and receiving production. In the mold of a traditional “Y” tight end who typically aligns inline and is asked to block defensive linemen, Bellinger is an excellent blocker who the Aztecs enjoy running behind due to his ability to latch onto targets and sustain his blocks with his proficient footwork and bend. No slouch in the receiving game, the 24-consecutive game starter provides a very reliable target for the quarterback due to his soft hands and then knows how to pick up extra yardage after the catch with his athleticism and physical playstyle. (08/21/21)

Latest News:

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch: For the second consecutive year, San Diego State’s Daniel Bellinger was named to the John Mackey Award Watch List, which annually recognizes the nation’s most outstanding tight end. Also for the second consecutive year, Collegiate Bowl scouts are anxious to evaluate the 6-6, 255-pounder after the Las Vegas native stood out with his impressive blend of blocking and receiving production. In the mold of a traditional “Y” tight end who typically aligns inline and is asked to block defensive linemen, Bellinger is an excellent blocker who the Aztecs enjoy running behind due to his ability to latch onto targets and sustain his blocks with his proficient footwork and bend. No slouch in the receiving game, the 24-consecutive game starter provides a very reliable target for the quarterback due to his soft hands and then knows how to pick up extra yardage after the catch with his athleticism and physical playstyle. (08/21/21)

