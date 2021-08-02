NFL Draft Profile: Daniel Faalele, Offensive Tackle, Minnesota Golden Gophers

#78

Pos: OT

Ht: 6090

Wt: 400

DOB: 11/9/99

Eligible: 2022

Melbourne, Australia

IMG Academy

Daniel Faalele

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Pros:

Lamattina: Faalele offers supreme strength, which is something expected from his big frame at offensive tackle. His hands pack a lot of punch when he initiates contact and is able to extend his arms out to create some push back in his blocks. Looks like a brick wall when defenders attempt to drive into his body. Moves fairly well vertically out of his set for his size. Very powerful run blocker, especially in a power scheme that gets the best of his ability. In pass protection, he handles inside and power rushers well, who rely on power to win. Knows how to use his length to open up gaps in the line of scrimmage. Length definitely saves him at times in pass protection when he starts reps on the backfoot. Strong anchor when he sits back in pass protection and lets that contact come into him.

Cons:

Lamattina: Faalele’s first step in pass protection is extremely heavy and slow. Defensive ends who have a quick or explosive first step will cause him a lot of problems. When he drops back in pass protection, his hands are not as firm or strong as they need to be. Oftentimes, he would start the rep well by getting his body and hands in position but pass rushers could fairly easily swipe and unhinge themselves from Faalele’s hands during the pass set. This caused him to allow more pressures than there should have been. He was also susceptible to a push/pull move where defenders could just pull his arms down and get through. Because of his size, it is hard for him to get lower and create a good base against his matchups to fix his leverage and balance issues. Feet simply can’t keep up with quicker pass rushers when they use their speed.

Summary:

Lamattina: Faalele opted out of the 2020 season after starting 19 games at right tackle for the Golden Gophers in the previous two seasons. Faalele has a massive frame for the position, Minnesota lists him at 6’9”, 380 lbs. His best play stems from that size and the power that comes with it. He is an excellent power scheme run blocker who can use his length to create space. His deficiencies also have to do with his size though, as it limits him athletically when pass blocking. He has heavy feet off the line and struggles against quicker speed rushers, where his feet can’t keep up. Although, his length becomes extremely valuable in those scenarios. Faalele can add value immediately as a high-end backup swing tackle who can spot start for a team.

Background:

Hometown is Melbourne, Australia. He attended high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports. Was also ranked as a top 20 offensive tackle prospect in his class. Selected to the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game. Missed two games in 2019 due to a right knee injury. Majoring in Business and Marketing Education. Mother is Ruth Faalele. Has one brother, Taylor.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Faalele is an extremely big and strong offensive tackle who should be able to add value to any team as a swing tackle with some starting potential.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.4 / 8.0