NFL Draft Profile: Danny Gray, Wide Receiver, Southern Methodist University Mustangs

#5

Pos: WR

Ht: 6010

Wt: 180

DOB:

Eligible: 2022

Dallas, TX

Blinn College/James Madison High School

Danny Gray SMU

Mustangs

Pros:

Gray offers good size at the position to play on the outside full-time. He plays with speed and quickness that gives him good ability before and after the catch. In his route progression, he really turns on the burners and has an elite second gear to pose a threat downfield. Excels on crossing routes over the middle because of his ability to extend plays after the catch with straight-line speed. Possesses good control of his body and feet in his route running. He is able to stop and start on a dime which is a crucial trait to possess as a boundary, vertical receiver. He shows good positional awareness as he is hugging the sideline to know how much room he has to operate. Consistently showed to be on the same wavelength as his quarterback to time comeback throws. The SMU receiver can stick his foot in the ground and make a decisive cut at full speed.

Cons:

His initial speed and release package is quite underwhelming and will need to be developed if he wants to evolve his game into being a more consistent separator underneath. Gray body-catches way too often, instead of using his hands to pluck the ball out of the air. He doesn’t contribute much as a run blocker, both in terms of effort and production. His route tree predominantly consists of only vertical routes like the go, post and hitch. Gray lacks the dynamism as a route runner to be a consistent separator against man coverage, which severely hinders his projection to the next level.

Summary:

After a stint in junior college, Danny Gray has been an important factor for the SMU offense since he arrived. He plays as an outside receiver who offers speed and yards after the catch ability. He is most effective when he is given the ball over the middle with room to run. He has the type of speed to take the top off the defense as well. Where Gray struggles, is in his route running and hands. He struggles to get consistent separation against man coverage. Most of his receptions are using a body-catch technique which will not cut it in the league. Although he hasn’t contributed much on special teams in college, he may have to get introduced to that aspect of the game to earn his keep on an NFL roster to begin his career.

Background:

Born in Ruston, Louisiana. Hometown is Dallas, Texas. Attended James Madison HS. Out of high school, he was a three-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite, who was originally committed to Missouri. Earned all-district and all-state honors in 2015 and 2016. Also played basketball and ran track in high school, earning state championships in the 100-meter dash and 4x100-meter relay. Gray had to, first, go the junior college route where he played two seasons at Blinn College. He earned first-team honors for the Southwest Junior College Football Conference in 2019. As a JUCO recruit, he was a three-star prospect and the third-ranked receiver according to the 247Sports Composite.

One-Liner

Gray is a speedy receiver who poses a threat after the catch from the boundary. He will need to contribute early on special teams, or as a returner, to stick on a roster.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.6/7.2

Floor/Ceiling: WR5 / WR4

Scheme Fit: X Receiver

Grade: 6th Round

Injury History: Suffered hand injury in 2020. Suffered an ankle injury in 2021.

Character Notes:

