Daviyon Nixon - Defensive Tackle Iowa Hawkeyes Scouting Report

DAVIYON NIXON | Iowa | DT | #54 | rSo | 6021 | 305 | 5.06e | Kenosha, WI | Indian Trail/Iowa Western CC | 12.13.98

Overview:

The former three-star recruit had to go the JUCO route before enrolling at Iowa, but he was productive in two seasons of action, racking up eight and a half sacks. Nixon is a dense lineman who aligns in multiple spots for the Hawkeyes including as a shaded nose or a five-technique. His consistently low pad level helps him in winning the leverage battle. Nixon stresses blockers laterally with his agility and punishes passive blockers with his hand usage. Once he gets hip-to-hip with a blocker, he uses a rip move to prevent them from getting access to his frame. In the run game, he possesses a solid anchor and is superb in the lateral run game, beating blockers to spots and shooting gaps. Nixon is a flexible athlete with mediocre explosiveness and burst. He has enough length to extend and two-gap, but largely succeeds at it thanks to his lateral agility. Nixon projects as a starting defensive tackle early in his career. He can contribute in the run and pass game but has a limited ceiling due to his frame and athleticism. To turn into more than an above-average starter, he has to add more of a power rushing element to his game. Nixon fits best in a penetration style front that can take advantage of his obvious gifts.

Background:

Raised outside of the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area (Kenosha). Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. African American Studies major. Played junior-college football in 2017. Parents are divorced. Has step-parents. Father is a security guard and coach. Played basketball in high school and was a two-time high-school football captain. Signed with Iowa out of high school but did not qualify academically. Redshirt season in 2018 was in large part due to getting his academics on track after Iowa battled the NCAA to get him signed for the winter semester. Received an offer from Alabama coming out of junior college. There was a reported dorm incident that resulted in him moving off campus and not participating in practice. Nothing was ever documented and he was cleared of any wrongdoing. His father noted there was one thing keeping him in Iowa that kept him from going to Alabama, but it’s never been divulged and kept private. Coaches say he provides energy every day during practice. Has had to overcome a learning disability. Always struggled academically and was disruptive in school. Appears to have come from a supportive and involved family.

