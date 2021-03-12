Dayo Odeyingbo - Defensive Tackle Vanderbilt Commodores Scouting Report

DAYO ODEYINGBO | Vanderbilt | DT | #10 | Sr | 6051 | 275 | 4.82e | Irving, TX | Carrollton Ranchview | 09.24.99

Overview:

Me say day! Me say day! Me say Dayo! There might not be a more underrated defensive lineman in the entire 2021 draft class than Odeyingbo. Blessed with long limbs and a frame to add a significant amount of weight, Odeyingbo is the prototype five-technique in an odd-man front. Tight ends have a tough time down-blocking him as he uses every inch of his frame to press and fight off pressure. He has some surprising anchor for a wiry frame, dropping his pad level and holding firm at the point of attack. While he aligned more on the edge at Vanderbilt, there is some Malik Jackson to Odeyingbo’s game. He has some penetration ability that should be able to be utilized up and down the line of scrimmage. He has shown the ability to push the pocket with his length and athleticism, but has inconsistent hand usage and power to do it consistently. There is some growth that needs to occur in his game, which is both troubling short term and exciting for the long haul. With his combination of length, athleticism, versatility and growth potential, Odeyingbo was considered a top 100 prospect. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL in January while training for the draft and is unlikely to play in 2021, which makes Odeyingbo a day three risk/reward selection.

Background:

Given name is Temidayo Jordan Odeyingbo. Born in Brooklyn and raised in Dallas; parents are from Nigeria. Three-star recruit; Medicine, Health & Society major. Brother Dare Odeyingbo played at Vanderbilt. Enjoys cooking.

