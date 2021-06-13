Sports Illustrated home
NFL Draft Profile: DeMarvin Leal, Defensive Lineman, Texas A&M Aggies

NFL draft profile scouting report for Texas A&M defensive lineman, DeMarvin Leal
Author:
Publish date:
i
1200px-Texas_A&M_University_logo.svg

#8
Pos: DL
Ht: 6040
Wt: 290
DOB: 7/1/00
Eligible: 2022
Converse, TX
Judson High School

DeMarvin Leal
Texas A&M Aggies

Pros:

Lamattina: Leal was moved all over the defensive line in 2020 for the Aggies defense, which hints at one of his biggest strengths, versatility. His size suggests he will move to an interior role on the defensive line, but he has shown to be proficient in every technique. Extremely strong at the point of attack, demonstrates a lot of power in his punch into the chest of the offensive lineman. Explosive get-off out of his stance to drive as much as possible as he makes contact. Hands stay active to attempt to bat passes down when he can’t get to the quarterback. Releases a spin move to the inside that proved to be quite effective to get pressure. Wasn’t tested much as a run defender, but his strength and leverage control at the line of scrimmage suggests he would not be a liability in that area. Flashed ability to catch lineman off guard as a speed rusher off the edge rather than going to the inside.

Cons:

Lamattina: Isn’t the fastest or most dynamic pass rusher. Struggles to get home on a lot of his pressures because of his lack of quickness in and around the pocket. Wasn’t asked to rush the outside shoulder from the base end position and didn’t have much bend when he did. Will probably need to further develop his rush moves to make himself less predictable.

Summary:

Lamattina: DeMarvin Leal is a premiere defensive lineman in this class because of his power up front and versatility. Teams will be able to move him around the line based on their thresholds and mold him into the player of their desired role. Leal has shown he can do it all from every position on the defensive line. 

Background:

Raised in San Antonio, Texas. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. 16th ranked player and 2nd overall defensive tackle in the nation. AP All-State Second Team as a junior in high school. Had a minor cartilage tear in his knee that caused him to miss spring practice in 2019. 

One-Liners

Lamattina: DeMarvin Leal has the power and versatility as a defensive lineman to make him one of the premiere defensive players in this class. Leal can do it all from every position and teams will be able to mold him however they wish.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 8.4 / 9.1

USATSI_15389819
