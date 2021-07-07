NFL Draft Profile: Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bearcats

#9

Pos: QB

Ht: 6026

Wt: 215

DOB: 8/31/99

Eligible: 2022

Louisville, KY

Saint Xavier

Desmond Ridder

Cincinnati Bearcats

Pros:

Lamattina: Desmond Ridder has the physical presence of a quarterback with his frame and athletic ability. He has the awareness and experience to the proper circumstances to put zip or touch on his throws. He has very solid arm strength and is able to make any throw on the field. Adds value as a runner, both drawn-up run plays and from scrambles out of the pocket. Excellent leader and is loved by his teammates. Has the ability to squeeze tight throws into the receiver’s path because of his arm strength to rope the ball with a tight spiral. Fairly clean footwork in his dropbacks.

Cons:

Lamattina: Ridder’s accuracy has to improve. He has a lot of errant throws in dangerous situations where the ball should be completed relatively easily. He especially struggles with his accuracy outside of the hashes. Arm strength isn’t the problem, it’s just his mechanics, timing or simply throwing to the wrong spot. Needs to work on the trajectory of the ball out of his hands because too many of his passes get deflected at the line of scrimmage. Throwing mechanics look fine in terms of his arm motion, but he sits down too much in his stance as he lets go of the ball which is the reason some balls sail on him down the field. Takes some unnecessary risks throwing in tight windows in sticky coverage. Decision-making needs to become more consistent.

Summary:

Lamattina: Desmond Ridder has the potential to become a quality quarterback in the league someday if he can work out the inconsistent accuracy in his throws and improves his decision-making. He has the physical tools to make it, but it may take some time to groom and develop behind a veteran. He is most likely a day two pick for a team that has a bridge quarterback in place in order to attempt their young quarterback of the future.

Background:

Raised in Louisville, Kentucky. Three-star dual-threat quarterback recruit according to 247Sports. Honorable mention Kentucky All-State selection. Coached by ex-NFL player, Will Wolford. Dealt with a knee injury in 2018/2019 and also a nagging shoulder injury in 2019.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Desmond Ridder has the physical tools to give him an eventual chance at being a starting quarterback in the league. He will need to sit and learn behind a veteran to try and work out the kinks in his inconsistent accuracy and decision-making.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.4 / 8.1