Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

NFL Draft Profile: Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Georgia defensive lineman, Devonte Wyatt.
Author:
Publish date:
Devonte Wyatt
georgia bulldogs logo

#95
Pos: DL
Ht: 6032
Wt: 301
DOB: 3/31/_
Eligible: 2022
Decatur, GA
Tower

Devonte Wyatt
Georgia Bulldogs

Pros:

Leinweber: Versatile defensive lineman who lines up anywhere five- to zero-technique for the Bulldogs. Wyatt has a quick first step, allowing him to attack gaps. Once at the outside shoulder of blockers, he uses a rip move to keep his frame clean. Keeping his pads low, he can win the leverage battle and get a push bull rushing. Upper body strength is apparent as he wreaks havoc on the inside, tossing linemen. Wyatt plays hard in all phases of the game, making plays thanks to his effort.

Cons:

Leinweber: Without a pass rush plan, Wyatt fails to maximize his physical traits. His hands are all over the place, making him more of a bull in a china shop at this point. He is unable to protect his chest, letting opponents latch on and finish him. In the run game, he gets washed by down blocks frequently. An overeagerness to attack gaps causes him to end up in bad positions. Wyatt lacks length and gets outreached a lot. He is not reliable as a tackler.

Summary:

Leinweber: Defensive lineman with a quick get off, upper body strength and versatility. Wyatt has desired physical traits to be a pass-rushing presence on the interior. His hand usage is very raw and he has to develop a plan. In the run game, he gets washed too often. Wyatt projects as a developmental defensive tackle who will fight for a roster spot. His immediate impact will be small and limited to effort plays. With development to hand usage, he can become a rotational piece. 

Background: 

Raised in Decatur, Georgia. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Attended Hutchinson Community College. Sociology major. Was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors including damage to property, family violence and criminal trespass. 

One-Liners

Leinweber: Versatile defensive tackle with a quick get off and upper body strength. Has to improve hand usage to have an impact. High effort will help. 

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.2/7.4

Devonte Wyatt
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

the state of football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXVIII

Elysee Mbem-Bosse
Player Interviews

Elysee Mbem-Bosse Interview on The State of Football CCXV

the state of football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXVII

Jordan Davis
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jordan Davis, Defensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

Justin Shaffer
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Justin Shaffer, Offensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

Jamaree Salyer
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jamaree Salyer, Offensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

James Cook
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: James Cook, Running Back, Georgia Bulldogs

Sheridan Jones
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Sheridan Jones, Cornerback, Clemson Tigers