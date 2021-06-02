NFL Draft Profile: Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

#95

Pos: DL

Ht: 6032

Wt: 301

DOB: 3/31/_

Eligible: 2022

Decatur, GA

Tower

Devonte Wyatt

Georgia Bulldogs

Pros:

Leinweber: Versatile defensive lineman who lines up anywhere five- to zero-technique for the Bulldogs. Wyatt has a quick first step, allowing him to attack gaps. Once at the outside shoulder of blockers, he uses a rip move to keep his frame clean. Keeping his pads low, he can win the leverage battle and get a push bull rushing. Upper body strength is apparent as he wreaks havoc on the inside, tossing linemen. Wyatt plays hard in all phases of the game, making plays thanks to his effort.

Cons:

Leinweber: Without a pass rush plan, Wyatt fails to maximize his physical traits. His hands are all over the place, making him more of a bull in a china shop at this point. He is unable to protect his chest, letting opponents latch on and finish him. In the run game, he gets washed by down blocks frequently. An overeagerness to attack gaps causes him to end up in bad positions. Wyatt lacks length and gets outreached a lot. He is not reliable as a tackler.

Summary:

Leinweber: Defensive lineman with a quick get off, upper body strength and versatility. Wyatt has desired physical traits to be a pass-rushing presence on the interior. His hand usage is very raw and he has to develop a plan. In the run game, he gets washed too often. Wyatt projects as a developmental defensive tackle who will fight for a roster spot. His immediate impact will be small and limited to effort plays. With development to hand usage, he can become a rotational piece.

Background:

Raised in Decatur, Georgia. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Attended Hutchinson Community College. Sociology major. Was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors including damage to property, family violence and criminal trespass.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Versatile defensive tackle with a quick get off and upper body strength. Has to improve hand usage to have an impact. High effort will help.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.2/7.4