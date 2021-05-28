NFL Draft Profile: Drake London, Wide Receiver, USC Trojans

#15

Pos: WR

Ht: 6050

Wt: 210

DOB: 7/24/01

Eligible: 2022

Moorpark, CA

Moorpark High School

Drake London

USC Trojans

Pros:

Ezring: It is not easy for a prospect to establish themself as a top option while surrounded by future NFL receivers. Still, Drake London has been a standout pass-catcher since his freshman season. USC lists the California native as 6’5”, 210 pounds. For his size, London is an exceptionally fluid athlete with impressive lateral burst and change of direction ability. He possesses rare movement skills relative to his frame. In fact, the star receiver’s skill set extends far beyond that expected of a big-bodied wideout. London is a patient, advanced route runner who uses head fakes, body language and jab steps to force defensive backs into false steps or early hip turns. The former two-sport college athlete has quick feet and loose hips to further enhance his route running. He also employs changes in gait and speed to lull defensive backs to sleep. As a result of his nuanced work before the catch, London is a consistent separator on breaking routes. When he cannot find space, he can box defenders out at the catch point. Moreover, he has an impressive feel for zones and adjusts his speed to remain open when necessary. London also has stellar hands and regularly high points the ball. He routinely brings the ball in through traffic and while anticipating contact. In addition to his exciting pre-catch point skillset, London’s ability after the catch is special. He is shifty with the ball in his hands and boasts an excellent spin move. Further, the former four-star recruit has notable power, contact balance and leg drive to run through or carry defenders. Additionally, London is generally effective as a blocker thanks to his size and strength. When plays break down and the quarterback is forced to scramble, the receiver works to get open.

Cons:

Ezring: While USC’s star pass-catcher has an intriguing blend of skill, size and movement skills, he is not a perfect prospect. The largest flaw in London’s game is his linear athleticism. Specifically, he lacks top-tier straight-line burst and long speed. As a result, he may struggle to separate on vertical or speed-based routes. Similarly, the talented receiver will need to rely on his nuanced route running to separate on breaking routes due to his sufficient but underwhelming linear movement skills. Moreover, London has very little experience against press as he primarily operated as the Trojans’ big-slot option. He, therefore, does not boast a diverse arsenal of releases and fails to consistently work through contact at the line. Similarly, the big-bodied receiver is severely hindered by physicality in his route running. London plays with generally high pad level; consequently, defensive backs can land hands on his chest and throw off his timing. What’s more, the technically advanced prospect has not been exposed to a complete route tree at USC and will need time to adapt in the league. Finally, London is an inconsistent blocker due to improper technique.

Summary:

Ezring: A well-rounded receiver prospect, Drake London has a rare combination of size, movement skills, hands, technique and run after catch ability. While the former two-sport athlete must fine-tune his game, he should start immediately in the NFL. London has high-level upside.

Background:

Born on July 24th, 2001, Drake London grew up in his hometown of Moorpark, California. At Moorpark High School, the Trojan star was a standout athlete. As a junior, London was named to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Juniors third team and the Los Angeles Daily News All-Area second team. He also made All-CIF Division 5. After his senior season, London was named 2018 PrepStar All-American, All-CIF Division 3 and All-Camino League Co-Wide Receiver of the Year. Further, he made the Tacoma News Tribune Western 100, Cal-Hi Sports All-State third team and Los Angeles Daily News All-Area first team. In addition to his work as a football star, London had an impressive basketball career at Moorpark High School. In his junior season, London averaged 19.8 points per game, 11.1 rebounds per game and 3.9 assists per game. As a senior, he averaged 29.2 points per game, 11.9 rebounds per game and 3.8 assists per game. He was named All-CIF Division 4 and Los Angeles Times All-Area. After his stellar high school career, 247Sports Composite Rankings listed London as a four-star recruit, the 247th-overall player in his class, the 35th-best receiver in his year and the 33rd-ranked recruit in the state of California. Additionally, 247Sports listed the athlete as a 3-star basketball recruit, the 189th-overall recruit in his class, the 30th-best shooting guard in his year and the 16th-ranked recruit in the state of California. London was an immediate impact player for the Trojans’ football team. As a freshman, he was named to the 2019 Pro Football Focus Freshman All-American third team. After the 2019 season, the star receiver joined USC’s basketball team. He did not score and averaged 1.0 rebound per game through three games. Despite a lackluster basketball season marred by illness, London continued his stellar football career in 2020. The talented sophomore pass-catcher was named to the 2020 All-Pac-12 second team, AP All-Pac-12 second team, Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 first team and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 first team. In December of 2020, London left the USC basketball team and decided to focus on football. He is a Communication major in USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

One-Liners

Ezring: A well-rounded receiver prospect, Drake London has a rare combination of size, movement skills, hands, technique and run after catch ability. He should start immediately in the NFL and has high-level upside if he can fine-tune certain nuances in his game.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 8.2 / 9.1