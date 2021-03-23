Elerson Smith - 4-3 Defensive End Northern Iowa Panthers Scouting Report

ELERSON SMITH | Northern Iowa | DE | #16 | rSr | 6064 | 262 | 4.79e | Minneapolis | Minneapolis South | 07.17.98

Overview:

Traits are very important at the defensive end position. Length, flexibility, athleticism; it’s all paramount to on-field success. Those are traits that Smith possesses in spades. Gaining over 60 pounds during his collegiate career, Smith boasts a long frame that should be able to continue to add mass and carry a substantial amount of weight moving forward. The productive FCS rusher is a gifted athlete for his size, explosive in short areas with a lot of speed working around the track. The hand usage for Smith is surprising, showing active hands to work inside of opposing blockers’ frames. More linear than bendy, Smith is a little high cut and lacks transitional quickness to redirect well in space. He will need to continue to get bigger in order to anchor well against NFL offensive linemen. Slightly raw, Smith will need to add more pass-rush moves to his repertoire. With some continued development he could be the day three developmental pass rusher who firmly exceeds early expectations.

Background:

Raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Not a ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Psychology major. Redshirted and did not play as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Played in 15 games during the 2020 season. Declared for the 2021 draft after the team moved their season to the spring. Two siblings. Participated in track and field, basketball and wrestling in high school.

