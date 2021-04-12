Eric Stokes - Cornerback Georgia Bulldogs Scouting Report

ERIC STOKES | Georgia | DC | #27 | rJr | 5116 | 185 | Covington, GA | Eastside | 03.01.99

Overview:

Cat quick with ideal length, Stokes has the physical profile to match up against a variety of body types and skill sets. Whether it is transitioning vertically or laterally, he is able to stay in phase well out of his breaks. Stokes has had several magnificent pass breakups during the last three seasons, playing through the man with high efficiency. He is incredibly pesky at the catch point, highlighting his competitiveness at the point of contact. Working on the vertical plane, Stokes can run with any wide receiver on the professional level. In the run game, Stokes can be hit or miss. Still possessing an underdeveloped frame, he has shown some instances of missed tackles on film. The biggest knock now for Stokes is his ball skills, failing to record an interception in his first two years on campus. Stokes did his best to quiet some of those question marks in 2020, intercepting four passes. With the increased production coupled with his impressive athletic profile, the first round could be calling his name during the 2021 draft.

Background:

Stokes was selected as an All-SEC selection in each of the last two seasons, recording 58 tackles, four interceptions and nine pass breakups overall. He has started 25 games during his Georgia career out of the 36 games played. Stokes was considered a consensus three-star recruit by every major recruiting outlet coming out of Eastside High School in Covington, Georgia, where he was coached by Troy Hoff.

