NFL Draft Profile: Ferrod Gardner, Linebacker, Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns

#7

Pos: LB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 220

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Dayton, OH

Coffeyville Community College/Trotwood-Madison

Ferrod Gardner University of Louisiana-Lafayette

Ragin' Cajuns

One-Liner:

Linebacker that possesses the ability to impact the run game and play instinctive football when he can properly take on blockers and navigate them.

Pros:

Athletically gifted linebacker that has adequate speed that tailors well with his short area quickness. Ferrod Gardner helps stretch the field laterally and works well as the force player to initiate blocks and fill gaps adequately. He sets the edge and at the very least has knowledge of the importance to scrape-to-contain the running back. Processes the offensive line blocking scheme and is quick to diagnose the flow of the play. As a tackler, Ferrod Gardner is a reasonable tackler and is more than capable at making plays outside of his frame. As agile as he is, the Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker is comfortable covering in space and can be relied upon to do so on obvious passing downs. Ferrod Gardner's good lateral shuffle and short area quickness allows for him to quickly drop into his zones and gain depth in a timely manner.

Cons:

Despite having a lot of positive upside to his game, Ferrod Gardner still has areas of concern. From the start, the Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker plays with a high pad level and that carries over into the rest of his game. Although he will meet blockers head on, he seldomly engages with his hands. For that, Ferrod Gardner has a hard time working off blocks and getting proper hand placement and extension. Poor job at playing through and off of blockers. Opposing players can drive him off his spot when he doesn't get a running start to generate his power. He takes poor angles in spaces to navigate blockers and pursue the ball. After diagnosing the run he isn't quick to pull the trigger and gain group when coming down hill. While rushing the passer, Ferrod Gardner doesn't provide much of a threat when he isn't taking the outside track.

Summary:

As a multi-year starter for Louisiana-Lafayette, Ferrod Gardner has grown into his role as a defensive leader. The sixth year senior puts himself in a good position to fit the run with his processing and lateral mobility. Ferrod Gardner still has to develop physically to match the level of the next level but he shows the intangibles required. If he works off blocks, he is a productive tackler and finds his way around the ball carrier. With time, Ferrod Gardner could push for some playing time at the next level and has upside as a three down linebacker.

Background:

Hailing from Dayton Ohio where he went to school at Trotwood-Madison. Son of Francis Gardner and Tracey Tucker. Has two brothers and a sister. During his time at Trotwood-Madison High School, he tallied 103 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, five sacks, and eight passes broken up during his senior year. Before attending UL-Lafayette he attended Missouri as a preferred walk-on before taking the junior college route via Coffeyville Community College. At Coffeyville Community College he was named to the Jayhawk Conference honorable mention team. Majoring in graphic design at UL-Lafayette.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.0/7.2

