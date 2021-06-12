NFL Draft Profile: George Pickens, Wide Receiver, Georgia Bulldogs

#1

Pos: WR

Ht: 6026

Wt: 200

DOB: 3/4/01

Eligible: 2022

Hoover, AL

Hoover

George Pickens

Georgia Bulldogs

Pros:

Leinweber: Very competitive receiver in all phases of the game. Pickens possesses impressive length and strong hands to pluck the ball away from his frame. He is not afraid to go over the middle and lays out for passes. A ball winner with the pass in the air, Pickens tracks it, adjusts and makes a play at the high point. Using his pads and head to stay square and sell vertical routes, he sets up his underneath breakers. Lower body and ankle flexion allow him to get in and out of his breaks. Pickens is smooth yet sudden, getting off the line, showing lateral agility to go either way. When running verticals against press, he uses his quick first step to get on top of corners before stacking them. His speed is good. After the catch, he does not go down easily and is elusive to avoid defenders. Pickens is a competitive blocker looking to finish.

Cons:

Leinweber: Competitive nature can get the better of him, getting called for flags and hurting his team. Pickens has yet to fill out his frame, as he could likely add another 10-15 lbs. Rare drops stem from him taking his eyes off the ball. Pickens could be more aggressive boxing out corners at the catch point.

Summary:

Leinweber: Long, athletic wideout with a complete skill set. Pickens is a ball winner with separation skills. His competitive nature carries over to all phases of his game and can get the better of him. Pickens projects as a starting wideout who can be the focal point of a passing attack operating as an X. He can make plays downfield and force defenses to divert extra attention to him or use his hands and route running to move the sticks underneath. Keeping his head straight and staying healthy are his biggest challenges to become a dominant NFL player.

Background:

Raised in Hoover, Alabama. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Got into a fight against Georgia Tech as a freshman. Squirted an opponent with a water bottle causing an unsportsmanlike penalty as a sophomore against Tennessee. Tore his ACL in 2021. Brother Chris Humes played at Arkansas State and the CFL. Major is unknown.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Complete wideout who can win the ball in the air or separate underneath. Off field and injuries could prevent him from being dominant.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 8.5/9.5