NFL Draft Profile: Isaiah Thomas, Defensive End, Oklahoma Sooners

#95

Pos: RB

Ht: 6050

Wt: 267

DOB: 12/3/_

Eligible: 2022

Tulsa, OK

Memorial High School

Isaiah Thomas

Oklahoma Sooners

Pros:

Lamattina: Immediately, Thomas’ explosiveness and physicality at the point of attack jumps off the tape. He has a quick first step that can catch offensive lineman off guard, especially with his ability to go to the inside or outside shoulder. He has very strong hands that allow him to win with good consistency. Good fighter with his hands and arms to always stay active in his attempt to get off blocks. Has a high motor.

Ezring: One key member of Oklahoma’s star-studded defensive line enjoyed a breakout 2020 campaign. Isaiah Thomas was an impact player at one-technique, nine-technique and everywhere in between along the Sooners’ defensive front. That said, Thomas’s linear athletic profile makes him most disruptive as an interior speed rusher and run defender. Similarly, it allows the Oklahoma native to make plays when untouched. The Sooners’ standout fights hands to keep his frame clear of contact which opens up his linear speed rush. The breakout star even corners up the outside track through minimal or late contact. When he employs sound leverage, Thomas can threaten a long-arm bull rush. At times, the talented defensive lineman works through half-man engagement in run defense. He exhibits the length to manage and establish distance before generating power in short areas. The Oklahoma defender’s best trait is his still-improving pass-rush technique. Thomas keeps his chest clear by baiting offensive linemen into premature hand moves. Likewise, he sets up his linear speed rushes by employing body language to force false steps. The Sooner has displayed an effective push-pull move and thrives when redirecting offensive linemen with swim moves from the interior. Moreover, he flashes the motor to chase plays down and work through the whistle as a pass rusher; further, he gets his hands into passing lanes at the line. Coaches speak highly of him.

Cons:

Lamattina: He has tweener size, not sure where his best fit in a defense is. May not be big enough to continue to play as a three-down defensive tackle. Doesn’t display good strength from his lower half to hold his own in the run game.

Ezring: Despite his strong 2020 campaign, the Sooners’ star has several holes in his game. First and foremost, NFL teams will need to come to come to terms with his off-field concerns. Thomas was arrested for petty larceny in Norman, Oklahoma and subsequently failed to appear in court; he was also charged with a DWI in Cleveland, Ohio. On the field, the Oklahoma defender’s best play comes at one or three-tech or 3-4 defensive end despite his textbook 4-3 defensive end frame. Moreover, Thomas exhibits sluggish movement skills. The Sooners’ standout fails to capitalize on his pass rush moves; his lack of burst allows opponents to slow the defensive lineman with trail arms. Further, Thomas’s stiff frame limits his change of direction and precludes him from bending to the quarterback from the outside track. While the Oklahoma native has flashed promising hands, he is too often late and inactive with his punches. Thomas leads with his shoulder too often and does not have heavy hands. The breakout defender is routinely controlled or displaced by linemen who land shots on his frame. His tendency to be washed out of run plays exposes his underwhelming anchor. Thomas even struggles against tight ends in full-man engagement. The star defensive end’s high pad level only further reduces his functional power. What’s more, Thomas’s motor is inconsistent.

Summary:

Lamattina: Isaiah Thomas is a very solid player who may be held back by his body type. He has the pass rushing prowess to make an impact from the inside as a 3-technique, but his strength lets him down. He could be a guy that can rotate in both on the inside and as a base end on passing downs.

Ezring: A breakout star in 2020, Isaiah Thomas’s versatility to play across the defensive line will undoubtedly appeal to certain teams; however, the Sooners’ standout struggles with inconsistent play that features as much (if not more) bad than it does good. While Thomas has rosterable upside, his off-field concerns and incomplete skillset loom over his NFL future.

Background:

Born on December third in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Isaiah Thomas was a standout athlete at Memorial High School. A multi-talented individual, the Oklahoma native was a member of the 2017 Class 5A state championship-winning basketball team. What’s more, Thomas received honorable mention all-state honors from The Oklahoman for his performance on the gridiron. He was also named a US Army All-American. Thomas’s stellar high school football career earned him a four-star rating from 247Sports Composite Rankings. The same outlet named him the 288th-overall recruit in his class, the 20th-best weak-side defensive end in his year and the 4th-ranked recruit in the state of Oklahoma. After redshirting his first season with the Sooners, Thomas played in nine games (recording four tackles) during his second year. In 2019, he played in 11 of 14 games, posting seven tackles and two sacks. After promising showings in his first two seasons, Thomas broke out in 2020. He started each of the team’s 11 games and recorded 32 tackles. His 8.5 sacks and 13.0 tackles for loss led the team. Further, he posted two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, eight quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. Thomas’s outstanding performance in 2020 saw him named second-team All-Big 12 by coaches and the media. He also was named Academic All-Big 12 Second Team. The talented defensive end’s strong college career is not without its blemishes; specifically, Thomas has had trouble with the law. He was charged with petty larceny in Norman, Oklahoma and failed to appear in court. He has also been charged with a DWI in Cleveland, Ohio. All that said, coaches speak highly of him and praise his character.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Isaiah Thomas is a very solid player who has pass-rushing prowess but his overall ability is hindered by his lack of strength. He could be a guy that rotates in at 3-technique, as well as at base end.

Ezring: A breakout star in 2020, Isaiah Thomas’s versatility and flashes of advanced hand usage may appeal to NFL teams; however, his off-field concerns, unclear role at the next level and incomplete on-field product are concerning.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.1 / 7.7

Ezring: 6.2 / 7.4