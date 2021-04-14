Israel Mukuamu - Free Safety South Carolina Gamecocks Scouting Report

ISRAEL MUKUAMU | South Carolina | DS | #24 | Jr | 6026 | 205 | Bossier City, LA | Parkway

Overview:

Mukuamu entered the draft as a true junior who has started 19 games in his career at South Carolina, splitting time between safety and cornerback. Totaling seven interceptions in his career, he found a knack for being around the ball. Shows exceptional football intelligence with a natural feel for seeing and leveraging route concepts as they develop. He brings outstanding length to the position to aid him at the catchpoint in coverage. Displays the foot speed to have the range needed from a split-field safety. He is an excellent tackler in the open field that rarely misses, consistently showing the ability to bring down ball-carriers utilizing his arm length to contribute to his tackling radius. Tight-hipped player who is high cut at the waist, limiting his short-area quickness and lateral agility. Struggles to consistently show burst when flipping his hips, needing a few steps before he fully accelerates. Will need to add more bulk in order to better fare in man coverage against tight ends and to withstand the length of an NFL season. Mukuamu is a late Day 2 safety prospect who provides potential to be a high-end starting caliber safety in a two-high scheme.

Background:

Raised outside of Charleston, South Carolina and later moved to the Shreveport, Louisiana area prior to his senior year in high school. Three-star recruit. Sport and Entertainment Management major. Academic standout.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.