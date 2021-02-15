2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Free Safeties

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS | PK | PT | LS

Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is the most trusted independent scouting service in the world and is used by all 32 NFL teams. Below is our free safety rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft Class.

More than any other position in the 2021 draft class, this year’s free safeties carry the most question marks. Syracuse stud Andre Cisco suffered a season-ending injury, while Georgia enforcer Richard LeCounte was involved in a motorcycle crash, preventing him from participating in Mobile.

If not for injuries hindering him during his time at Texas, Caden Sterns was once held in high regards amongst the NFL scouting community. Meanwhile, Richie Grant of UCF might be the best of the bunch but he was a late riser in the process, after a dominant Senior Bowl performance.

CPV = Current Player Value

PPV = Potential Player Value

10-9.6 = FRANCHISE TALENT

9.5-9.0 = ALL PRO

8.9-8.4 = SOLID STARTER

8.3-7.9 = AVERAGE STARTER

7.8-7.4 = SOLID BACKUP

7.3-7.0 = BACKUP

6.9-6.5 = BOTTOM OF ROSTER

6.4-6.0 = DEVELOPMENTAL

5.9-5.5 = PRACTICE SQUAD

5.4-5.0 = XFL/CFL

4.9-0.0 = REJECT

