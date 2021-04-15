JaCoby Stevens - Strong Safety LSU Tigers Scouting Report

JACOBY STEVENS | LSU | OB | #3 | Sr | 6012 | 216 | Murfreesboro, TN | Oakland HS | 07.19.98

Overview:

A big-bodied defensive back who did a little bit of everything for the LSU defense. From a physical perspective, Stevens appears a lot closer to linebacker than a true safety. He has lined up everywhere from single high to SAM linebacker on a snap-to-snap basis. Don’t let his looks fool you; Stevens is a gifted athlete who covers a lot of ground for a player his size. He was incredibly productive over the last two seasons of his career, collecting 155 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three interceptions and 10 passes defensed. Whenever the film is popped on, he is likely to be around the football. As a sub-package player, there are a lot of possibilities. The question is where he will line up on base downs. Stevens is an odd fit at both linebacker and safety on a fulltime basis. He lacks the desired change of direction ability on the back end and the prerequisite physicality to win at the point of attack on the second level. In an optimal situation, Stevens should be a strong safety coming down in the box and playing over tight ends. For a team with a creative defensive structure, Stevens will be a desirable piece to a defense. His versatility is the big sell.

Background:

Stevens was selected as a second-team All-SEC selection during the 2019 season, finishing second on the team in tackles with 92. He followed that up with another All-SEC caliber campaign in 2020, starting 10 games for the Tigers. Rated as a five-star recruit. Hails from an athletic family, Father ran track at Louisiana-Monroe and mother played basketball at Saint Peter's College. A Senior Bowl participant.

