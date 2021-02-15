2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Strong Safeties

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS | PK | PT | LS

Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is the most trusted independent scouting service in the world and is used by all 32 NFL teams. Below is our strong safety rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft Class.

One of the weaker position groups in this year’s draft would be strong safety, as there is a strong chance that none are chosen in the first round. Due to medical concerns, Hamsah Nasirildeen (Florida State) remains a wild card, as he possesses first round type talent but could potentially fall to day two or even day three. If you are searching for a dark-horse candidate to hear their name called on day one, then Trevon Moehrig (TCU) and Tyree Gillespie (Missouri) are two players of note.

CPV = Current Player Value

PPV = Potential Player Value

10-9.6 = FRANCHISE TALENT

9.5-9.0 = ALL PRO

8.9-8.4 = SOLID STARTER

8.3-7.9 = AVERAGE STARTER

7.8-7.4 = SOLID BACKUP

7.3-7.0 = BACKUP

6.9-6.5 = BOTTOM OF ROSTER

6.4-6.0 = DEVELOPMENTAL

5.9-5.5 = PRACTICE SQUAD

5.4-5.0 = XFL/CFL

4.9-0.0 = REJECT

