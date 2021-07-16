NFL Draft Profile: Jaelyn Duncan, Offensive Tackle, Maryland Terrapins

#71

Pos: OT

Ht: 6060

Wt: 315

DOB: 7/8/_

Eligible: 2022

Owings, MD

St. Frances Academy

Jaelyn Duncan

Maryland Terrapins

Pros:

Ezring: High-level athletes at key positions are often sought after come draft day. Jaelyn Duncan is an exceptional athlete who already flashes NFL-caliber play. First and foremost, the Maryland tackle has impressive natural power. He has a reliable anchor and substantial power behind his hands. The Maryland native enhances his anchor with a wide base and excellent flexibility in his midsection. What’s more, Duncan employs leg drive and grip strength to sustain his blocks and drive defenders back. Additionally, the Terrapin standout has strong movement skills which allow him to climb or lead block. Further, his movement skills make him an efficient blocker in space. He also has the agility to mirror defenders up the outside track or through changes of direction. Moreover, Duncan gains impressive depth in his vertical pass sets. The talented lineman also boasts excellent balance and recovers well after being forced onto his heels. Duncan consistently reengages his hands and resets his base to drop a late anchor after being driven onto his heels by power moves. He also rarely presents a soft inside shoulder. As a result, Duncan is equally reliable against inside and outside moves. If he is already deep in his set, he employs a notable power step to handle inside counters. Duncan also flashes sound weight distribution and has proven his ability to sit in the chair and engage. Perhaps most notably, the still-learning tackle showed weekly signs of development in his hand placement, grip strength and awareness against stunts and delayed blitzers. Finally, Duncan has guard-tackle versatility.

Cons:

Ezring: Although he boasts impressive athleticism, the Maryland tackle must improve various technical aspects to reach his potential in the NFL. For example, Duncan regularly surrenders his chest by playing with a high pad level and shooting his hands late. His tendency to allow contact to his frame functionally worsens his anchor and leaves him susceptible to long-arm moves. Similarly, Duncan’s hand placement is consistently high. This further opens his chest for contact and leaves him vulnerable to dip and rip moves. Duncan also lacks ideal arm length and would benefit from learning hand techniques - like the forklift or trap - to help him compensate. Moreover, Duncan can play with his upper and lower body out of sync. As a result, he is flatfooted behind his punches and struggles to recover when he whiffs. He also lunges into engagement at times and fails to recover from an inaccurate attempt. What’s more, Duncan struggles with certain mental aspects of the game. He sometimes misses his assignment in the run game. He can, likewise, fail to pick up stunts or handle two blitzers at once in pass protection. Finally, Duncan does not always play through the whistle.

Summary:

Ezring: An exceptional athlete, Jaelyn Duncan has the physical tools and on-field flashes of a high-level starter in the NFL. To reach that point, he must improve certain technical aspects of his play. Still, the Maryland native’s weekly growth should serve as a reason for optimism. Whether at guard or tackle, Duncan can be an impact player at the next level.

Background:

Born in Owings, Maryland, Jaelyn Duncan did not have a traditional path to college football. In fact, he had not started playing football until high school. Despite his late introduction to the game, Duncan excelled at St. Frances Academy and earned high praise from his high school coach for his work ethic and talent. The standout lineman was named to the 2017 Under Armour All-American and helped lead his team to the MIAA A Conference Championship. Duncan was listed by 247Sports Composite Rankings as a 4-star recruit, the 145th recruit in the nation, the 11th offensive tackle recruit in the country and the 6th-best recruit in the state of Maryland. Although he garnered scholarship offers from various schools recognized as NFL pipelines, Duncan chose to attend the University of Maryland to better stay close to home. After redshirting his freshman year with the Terrapins, the highly-touted tackle saw the field immediately in 2019. Duncan appeared in all 12 games during his redshirt freshman season (starting 11). In 2020, he started each of the Terrapins’ five games and was awarded 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten. The head coach at the University of Maryland has praised Duncan by name for his massive jump from 2019 to 2020. The Maryland native was a standout in the 2021 offseason.

One-Liners

Ezring: A gifted athlete, Jaelyn Duncan has the tools to start at tackle or guard in the NFL. To reach his potential, he must improve on certain technical aspects of his game. Still, the Maryland standout’s noticeable weekly growth indicates he can be a long-term starter at the next level.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 7.4 / 8.7