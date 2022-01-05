Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
NFL Draft Profile: Jahmir Johnson, Offensive Tackle, Texas A&M Aggies

NFL draft profile scouting report for Texas A&M Tackle, Jahmir Johnson
i

#58
Pos: OT
Ht: 6050
Wt: 300
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Philadelphia, PA
Imhotep High School

R

Jahmir Johnson Texas A&M Aggies

One-Liner:

Jahmir Johnson possesses ideal length and a nasty streak you want in an offensive lineman. Lacks core strength and plays with inconsistent technique.

Pros:

Jahmir Johnson displays excellent length at the tackle position and possesses a nasty streak. He is very competitive and throws his whole body into defenders. Physical toughness is there and he tries to destroy some DL. Constantly looks for work in pass protection. Shows explosion in his initial strike and extends his hips through contact. Has some good hips in pass pro and when run blocking. Good zone blocker and excels from the backside of outside zone. He takes good aiming points and uses his hips to cut off 3 techs from the backside and understands leverage in these situations. Attacks low hip when combo blocking before climbing to the second level with solid overall athleticism. He shows some explosion out of his pass set. Good processing to read twists and stunts and keeps good positioning in pass pro. When technically sound with a good base he shows a good anchor extending the hips and weight drop. Stalls momentum at the top of the track using his length. He feels low hands well and uses a snatch and trap to beat lower defenders. Uoh overall is solid and has a strong outside hand in pass protection to stall speed rushers momentum.

Cons:

Slim frame and lacks ideal core and lower body strength. At times can be a waist bender in pass pro causing him to lose the balance and leverage battle. He will lunge in pass pro and be off balance far too often. He struggles being technically sound consistently in pass pro with adequate footwork, base, and overall flexibility and core strength to consistently anchor. Plays too high at times when run blocking and struggles to displace and sustain DL. Will stop his feet in both pass pro and run blocking. Will struggle with power and doesn’t show much ability to recover. Lacks nuance to his game being able to reset his hands and consistently using his length to his advantage. I don’t think he can add too much weight to his frame.

Summary:

Jahmir Johnson projects to be a developmental offensive tackle at the next level. He wins using his length, understanding of aiming points and physical play style. His inconsistent technique and lack of core strength will limit his ability to be a solid starter at the next level. If he can work on technique he could develop into a backup tackle.

Background:

Jahmir Johnson went to Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia. He committed to the Rhode Island Rams in 2016 but spent the season redshirting. The 3 star athlete then committed to Tennessee in 2017. In 2018 he started 11 games at left guard for Tennessee. In 2019 he played in only six games due to injury. Then switched to left tackle and started for the Volunteers at that position. In 2021 he transferred to Texas A&M and played left tackle and started 11 games. He received the offensive top newcomer award at annual team banquet.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.4/7.0

