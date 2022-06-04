NFL Draft Profile: Jake Venables, Linebacker, Clemson Tigers
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Clemson LB Jake Venables
#15
Pos: LB
Ht: 6006
Wt: 235
40: 4.91
DOB: 1/18/2000
Hometown: Clemson, SC
High School: Daniel
Eligibility: 2023
Jake Venables
Clemson Tigers
Background:
Jake Venables has had a tremendous career at Clemson. He began to make a true impact in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. For example, his tackles increased from thirty-nine to forty-four from 2019 to 2020. In 2020, he was named to the Third Team All ACC by Pro Football Focus. One of his impressive stats was in 2020 vs the fourth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish where he recorded seven tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. Venables is a do it all defensive player that will make an impact in the NFL.
