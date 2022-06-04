NFL Draft Profile: Jake Venables, Linebacker, Clemson Tigers

#15

Pos: LB

Ht: 6006

Wt: 235

40: 4.91

DOB: 1/18/2000

Hometown: Clemson, SC

High School: Daniel

Eligibility: 2023

Jake Venables

Clemson Tigers

Background:

Jake Venables has had a tremendous career at Clemson. He began to make a true impact in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. For example, his tackles increased from thirty-nine to forty-four from 2019 to 2020. In 2020, he was named to the Third Team All ACC by Pro Football Focus. One of his impressive stats was in 2020 vs the fourth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish where he recorded seven tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. Venables is a do it all defensive player that will make an impact in the NFL.