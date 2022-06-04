Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Jake Venables, Linebacker, Clemson Tigers

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Clemson LB Jake Venables
Clemson LB Jake Venables
clemson tigers

#15
Pos: LB
Ht: 6006
Wt: 235
40: 4.91
DOB: 1/18/2000
Hometown: Clemson, SC
High School: Daniel
Eligibility: 2023

Jake Venables
Clemson Tigers

Background:

Jake Venables has had a tremendous career at Clemson. He began to make a true impact in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. For example, his tackles increased from thirty-nine to forty-four from 2019 to 2020. In 2020, he was named to the Third Team All ACC by Pro Football Focus. One of his impressive stats was in 2020 vs the fourth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish where he recorded seven tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. Venables is a do it all defensive player that will make an impact in the NFL. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

Oregon State LB Omar Speights
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Omar Speights, Linebacker, Oregon State Beavers

By The NFL Draft Biblejust now
Ohio State LB Palaie Gaoteote IV
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Palaie Gaoteote IV, Linebacker, Ohio State Buckeyes

By The NFL Draft Biblejust now
thumbnail__DSC1728
Alternative Football

NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Chris Olmstead, Offensive Lineman

By The NFL Draft Bible19 hours ago
FSetrGJXoAEvzwl
Alternative Football

HUB Football breaks new ground with first-ever Transfer Portal CAMP set for June 18 in San Diego

By The NFL Draft Bible19 hours ago
Texas RB Bijan Robinson
NFL Draft

Top Texas Longhorns Prospects to Watch for 2023 NFL Draft

By Eli Nachmany23 hours ago
Georgia LB Robert Beal Jr.
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Robert Beal Jr., Linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 3, 2022
USC LB Shane Lee
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Shane Lee, Linebacker, USC Trojans

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 3, 2022
USC LB Romello Height
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Romello Height, Linebacker, USC Trojans

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 3, 2022