NFL Draft Profile: Jaquan Brisker, Safety, Penn State Nittany Lions

#1

Pos: DS

Ht: 6010

Wt: 203

DOB: 4/20/99

Eligible: 2022

Pittsburgh, PA

Gateway High School

Jaquan Brisker

Penn State Nittany Lions

Pros:

Pulido: Brisker is an excellent run defending safety. He reads developing plays well and shoots gaps quickly. Has straight-line speed to fill the hole fast. He recognizes plays quickly and has a ton of feel for the game. He is an above-average tackler as well and uses his whole body. He gets low on tackles and drives through runners. In the pass game, he also has good recognition. He also has solid abilities to attack the ball. When involved in the play he gets deflections and interceptions with ease.

Cons:

Pulido: Brisker is not a lateral mover. He is more of a straight-line athlete. He will not give you a tremendous amount as a pass defender. He does not have a ton of range and has stiff hips. He also plays upright and needs to get lower. He lacks the change of direction to mirror in man coverage. In zone coverage he can be slow to reach his assignment with lack of twitch.

Summary:

Pulido: Jaquan Brisker is a run defending safety that has some traits that could make him a starter at the next level. Brisker looks the part at 6’1 and over 200 pounds. He started for Penn State all of 2020 and appeared in all 13 games in 2019 after transferring from Lackawanna County Community College. In the pass game, Brisker struggles with change of direction and range. These make him a liability as a coverage safety and limits him from becoming a single high safety. As a run defender he excels. He busts run plays quickly from the second level with straight-line speed and feel for the game. Brisker needs to become more of a lateral athlete to become a starter at the next level.

One-Liners

Pulido: Jaquan Brisker is a developmental starting safety that can win in the run game with excellent key and diagnose and play effort. He is a tackler you can rely on in the back end. He does not possess NFL abilities as a pass defender yet and will have to develop those.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pulido: 7.4 / 7.9