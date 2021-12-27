Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
NFL Draft Profile: Jashaun Corbin, Running Back, Florida State Seminoles

NFL draft profile scouting report for Florida State Running Back, Jashaun Corbin
#0
Pos: RB
Ht: 6000
Wt: 221
DOB:
Eligible: 2022
Rockledge, FL
Rockledge High School

Jashaun Corbin Florida State Seminoles

Pros:

Running back operating in a backfield by committee. Corbin possesses good straight-line athleticism with his burst allowing him to take advantage of space and beat linebackers to the corners. His good speed means he can take it all the way once he is in the open. He has an explosive first step. Corbin can slightly adjust his angles at the third level to make defenders miss without losing momentum. A creative runner, he consistently finds and exploits cutback lanes. Corbin works backside if no other openings present themselves. His feet are always active, keeping them moving at all times. He lowers his shoulder and keeps churning, consistently falling forward and picking up extra yards. 

Cons:

Showing inconsistencies in finding holes front side, Corbin is often too patient when he has to hit the hole hard. His ball-handling is below-average, as he has trouble with the handoff occasionally. Corbin lacks the raw strength to run over linebackers and is often brought down in closing holes, failing to break free. He is unable to perform jump cuts and loses his footing trying to change directions suddenly. On third down, Corbin lacks versatility as he is unable to separate as a route runner and can not adjust to off-target passes. His pass protection is below average to poor, showing inconsistent effort and poor technique.

Summary:

 Average-sized running back with good straight-line athleticism and creativity. Corbin has active feet and consistently falls forward. His vision is inconsistent and he offers little receiving or blocking ability on third down. Corbin projects as a good depth back for a wide zone team thanks to his speed. He should be a contributor on special teams immediately.

Background:

One-Liner:

Running back with good speed who offers little on third down.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

7.0/7.6

