NFL Draft Profile: Jayden Daniels, Quarterback, Arizona State Sun Devils

#5

Pos: QB

Ht: 6021

Wt: 185

DOB: 12/18/00

Eligible: 2022

San Bernardino, CA

Cajon

Jayden Daniels

Arizona State Sun Devils

Pros

Dietz: Daniels is the starting quarterback for the Sun Devils, a post he’s held since the start of the 2019 college football season. Fantastically smooth and svelte athlete; running style is a smidge upright, but elusiveness is scary good and he’s extremely fast. Has the arm strength to make all of the throws; some of the deep passes he threw were textbook and directly on target. Great velocity on his passes as well - no passes flutter in the air. Touch has improved a ton as his career at ASU has advanced - the coaching staff has allowed the playbook to open up more for him to work on some play-action plays and call audibles at the line of scrimmage.

Cons

Dietz: Frame will need to overtake a massive revamping - painfully skinny for a player his size and will likely not hold up in the NFL. The mental intricacies of the quarterback position all need to be coached up as well - footwork is very contorted at times and his upper-half mechanics are all athleticism-reliant. Looks oblivious under pressure, truly like a deer in headlights; as soon as pressure gets in his face he absolutely crumbles. Should use his athleticism to his advantage more in these situations. Accuracy to the outs is poor; makes his receivers have to dive and adjust to wayward passes a lot. Ball placement overall was very scattered.

Summary

Dietz: Jayden Daniels is one of the most exciting quarterbacks in college football right now, and he has the chance to be a sleeper for the Heisman in 2021 with his electrifying skillset. His arm is bountiful, and it’s plausible to see a foray of highlights coming for him in the near future. In terms of being a legit NFL prospect, he’s not even close. His mechanics are sloppy and the between the ears aspect is not fully developed. If he can put on some muscle and iron out some of these kinks, he could be a massive riser next draft cycle. Right now, he’s a ball of clay - albeit one with some jaw-dropping traits.

One-Liners

Dietz: “Daniels is easily one of the most exciting players in college right now, but he needs a massive mechanical and physical overhaul before he warrants true NFL hype.”

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Dietz: 6.4 / 7.8