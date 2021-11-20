NFL Draft Profile: Jayson Ademilola, Defensive Lineman, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

#57

Pos: DL

Ht: 6030

Wt: 280

DOB: 12/16/98

Eligible: 2022

Jackson, NJ

Saint Peter's Prep

Jayson Ademilola

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pros:

Lamattina: Good, initial lateral quickness at the line of scrimmage. Extremely good functional strength to set the tone with strong hands, then continue to hold leverage. Has good body composition being on the shorter side with good length and a strong base. Really good hands, knows when and where to use them to his advantage. Has a relentless motor on every play. Fairly solid straight-line speed for his position, especially in pursuit of the quarterback. He can create extension at the point of attack with power and length. Shows good pop in his hands and can shed fairly well with effort. He is able to win and be successful as a pass rusher because of his overall effort, along with intelligent hand usage. He can disengage and make plays in the middle of the field. Also has the length to make stops in the gaps. He showed positional versatility, playing his best ball at 3-technique but also being able to be a big 5-technique in order to set the edge.

Cons:

Lamattina: Not consistently explosive out of his stance. Not a great overall athlete in terms of movement abilities. Although he has good initial quickness and power, he struggles to control his body and maintain balance throughout the play when tasked with two-gapping. Upper-half needs to continue to be developed as it was vulnerable at times and was part of the cause for him losing balance due to heavy hands into the chest from blocks. Hips are stiff which shows in side-to-side movements or when changing direction.

Summary:

Lamattina: Jayson Ademilola is a versatile defensive lineman for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. His easiest transition will come as a classic 3-technique, but he also showed the strength to play as an edge-setting 5-technique at times to mix things up for the defense. He has extremely well-developed hands in which he can set the tone, shed and fight through blocks to make plays on and off the ball. He shows good initial quickness at the line of scrimmage, although his overall explosiveness converting his speed to power could be improved upon. Ademilola has the body type, composition and length to work with at the next level and should be an immediate impact player.

Background:

Hometown is Jackson, New Jersey. Attended St. Peter’s Prep. Rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports Composite. He was a top 12 defensive tackle in the nation and top 5 player out of the state of New Jersey in his class, as well as 128th nationally. Participated in Nike’s 2017 “The Opening” and the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Named to the 2017 North Jersey Super Football Conference First-Team and NJ.com First Team All-State.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Shorter 3-tech with a solid build, Ademilola has a strong base and good hands to be an effective all-around defensive tackle at the next level.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.9 / 8.1