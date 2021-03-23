Jayson Oweh - 4-3 Defensive End Penn State Nittany Lions Scouting Report

JAYSON OWEH | Penn State | DE | #28 | rSo | 6046 | 253 | 4.48e | Howell, NJ | Blair Academy | 12.15.98

Overview:

With how paramount athleticism is at the defensive end position, Oweh is the next athletic freak that continues to push the envelope for standards at the position. Oweh is the definition of the “first man off the bus.” He certainly looks the part of the next great pass rusher to come out of the Big Ten with potential to take the NFL by storm. A honoree on the annual “Feldman’s Freak List,” Oweh’s testing numbers have become folklore at this point, almost unfathomable for a man of his size. Coupling his insane athletic profile with some outstanding length, Oweh is a tough assignment to block one-on-one. With dynamite explosiveness around the outside track, he can put offensive linemen into some very troubling positions, causing a lot of oversets. Oweh has shown a propensity to convert speed to power, feasting on oversetting offensive tackles. When tackles overset on him, he is able to immediately counter with inside moves to win both inside and out. Calling Oweh a high-upside pass rusher would be a major understatement. After being an underwhelming run defender in 2019, Oweh was very improved in that area this past season. His arm length allows him to lock out and set a firm edge. More upside than tangible play at the moment, Oweh is a mound of clay that has limited production and live reps to date. He lacks awareness working against misdirection, taking himself out of position too often. Despite some serious juice up the track, he can be a tick slow off the snap. From a raw talent perspective, Oweh is a slam-dunk early first-round selection. With the inconsistencies he shows, there is no certainty where his draft slot will ultimately land. Fit will ultimately be the deciding factor for Oweh. If he lands with a good defensive line coach who can get the most out of him, we could be looking at a high-volume sack artist that could develop into one of the better pass rushers in the NFL.

Background:

Given name is Odafe Jayson Oweh. Raised outside of Newark, New Jersey. Four-star recruit. Communication Arts & Sciences major. Suffered an injury as a sophomore. Declared for draft with three seasons of eligibility. Family is Nigerian, parents are married; three siblings. Didn’t play football until his junior year in high school. Also played basketball. Enjoys drawing. Has ambitions of going to Nigeria to assist in construction projects later in life.

