Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Search
Jay Tufele - Defensive Tackle USC Trojans Scouting Report

Jay Tufele - Defensive Tackle USC Trojans Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Jay Tufele
Author:
Publish date:

JAY TUFELE | USC | DT | #78 | rJr | 6015 | 310 | 5.10e | Salt Lake City, UT | Bingham | 07.25.99

Overview: 

Tufele made up a fraction of one of the most talented defensive units in all of college football. Boasting a powerful frame for the position, Tufele is a gifted athlete who moves incredibly well for a man of his size. He makes some plays in pursuit that just shouldn’t be possible for an interior player with his type of size. There is a substantial amount of pass-rush upside here. Tufele can cover a lot of ground and has some notable closing burst to make a nice amount of plays outside his frame. He demonstrates a surprising amount of flexibility for the position, making a difficult matchup for opposing interior offensive linemen. In the run game, he flashes the ability to shoot gaps and create a variety of chaos in the backfield. When posed with playing offensive linemen down the middle, he lacks the physicality to hold up consistently at the point of attack. His hands can be extremely hit or miss, lacking the pop to assert early leverage. There is a clear argument for Tufele’s best football still being in front of him, but the early returns could leave a lot to be desired. More athlete than a football player now, Tufele does not impact the game to the degree you might imagine from this type of skill set. In the end, NFL teams will ultimately clamor for this type of athletic profile. With his combination of size, athletic profile and pass rush potential, the Utah native could very well hear his name called early.

Background: 

An All-PAC 12 performer in 2018 and 2019. Decided to opt out of the 2020 season. Played at Bingham High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tufele also participated in rugby prior to enrolling at USC.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

nfl-draft-needs-chargers
NFL

Los Angeles Chargers 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

951611104
NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

USATSI_13585497
Scouting Reports

Jaylen Twyman - Defensive Tackle Pittsburgh Panthers Scouting Report

USATSI_11349704
Scouting Reports

Jay Tufele - Defensive Tackle USC Trojans Scouting Report

USATSI_15048883
Scouting Reports

Dayo Odeyingbo - Defensive Tackle Vanderbilt Commodores Scouting Report

USATSI_15668472
NFL Draft

Tommy Togiai - Defensive Tackle Ohio State Buckeyes Scouting Report

USATSI_13183154
Scouting Reports

Daviyon Nixon - Defensive Tackle Iowa Hawkeyes Scouting Report

USATSI_13509561
NFL Draft

Levi Onwuzurike - Defensive Tackle Washington Huskies Scouting Report

USATSI_15275428
Scouting Reports

Osa Odighizuwa - Defensive Tackle UCLA Bruins Scouting Report