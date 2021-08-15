Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search
How to identify the next breakout NFL superstar

How to identify the next breakout NFL superstar

NFL Draft Profile: Jermaine Johnson II, Defensive End, Florida State Seminoles

NFL draft profile scouting report for Florida State defensive end, Jermaine Johnson II
Author:
Publish date:
i
i (1)

#11
Pos: DE
Ht: 6045
Wt: 245
DOB: 1/7/99
Eligible: 2022
Eden Prairie, MN
Eden Prairie High School

Jermaine Johnson II
Florida State Seminoles

Pros:

Leinweber: Big and long defensive end who primarily rushed from a two-point stance at Georgia. Johnson is explosive at his size, possessing a good first step and above-average burst to threaten the outside shoulder of tackles. On speed tracks, he utilizes a double hand swipe rip which is his best move. Above-average bend allows him to turn the corner at the top of the rush. He recognizes oversetting tackles and counters inside. Johnson displays good play strength to absorb blows from the side when attacking gaps. He strikes opponents forcefully to extend and shed blocks with violence at the point of attack, outreaching blockers with his length. When he gets the chance, Johnson delivers very hard hits.

Cons:

Leinweber: Processing and play recognition concerns are apparent when he is slow to read and react to play action or gets beat to the corner despite setting a strong edge. Johnson has a tendency to be late off the ball. He is merely a spot dropper in space. Despite his length, he fails to extend consistently, allowing opponents to latch. At the top of the rush, Johnson can get stuck in mid-air. His hand placement as a bull rusher and when long arming is too high. He plays upright, losing the leverage battle and letting blockers under his pads.

Summary: 

Leinweber: Big standup rusher with good explosiveness and length. Johnson can win around the outside shoulder and flashes violent hands in the run game. Slow processing and a lack of mental alertness, as well as raw technique in terms of hand placement and pass rush variety, limit his game in all phases. Johnson projects as a backup defensive end who has the size and length to reduce inside. His physical traits could propel him to be an average starter in the future. 

One-Liners

Leinweber: Big, long defensive end with intriguing explosiveness. Slow processing and a lack of pass rush variety limit his impact.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.1 / 7.9

#11
Pos: DE
Ht: 6045
Wt: 245
DOB: 1/7/99
Eligible: 2022
Eden Prairie, MN
Eden Prairie High School

Jermaine Johnson II
Florida State Seminoles

Pros:

Leinweber: Big and long defensive end who primarily rushed from a two-point stance at Georgia. Johnson is explosive at his size, possessing a good first step and above-average burst to threaten the outside shoulder of tackles. On speed tracks, he utilizes a double hand swipe rip which is his best move. Above-average bend allows him to turn the corner at the top of the rush. He recognizes oversetting tackles and counters inside. Johnson displays good play strength to absorb blows from the side when attacking gaps. He strikes opponents forcefully to extend and shed blocks with violence at the point of attack, outreaching blockers with his length. When he gets the chance, Johnson delivers very hard hits.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

USATSI_15245740
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jordan Williams, Defensive Lineman, Virginia Tech Hokies

USATSI_15016190
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Trevon Flowers, Safety, Tennessee Volunteers

USATSI_13703491
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Markquese Bell, Safety, Florida A&M Rattlers

USATSI_15371722
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jermaine Johnson II, Defensive End, Florida State Seminoles

Tyler Goodson
News

Latest NFL Draft News

thumbnail_Chiefs Offense 2021
NFL

Why Andy Reid and the Chiefs are FORCED to Overhaul their offense

prospect prophets
Our Shows

WATCH: Prospect Prophets Breakdown Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints

USATSI_15400306
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Mike Rose, Linebacker, Iowa State Cyclones

USATSI_15359894
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Mike Novitsky, Offensive Center, Kansas Jayhawks