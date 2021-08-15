NFL Draft Profile: Jermaine Johnson II, Defensive End, Florida State Seminoles

#11

Pos: DE

Ht: 6045

Wt: 245

DOB: 1/7/99

Eligible: 2022

Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie High School

Jermaine Johnson II

Florida State Seminoles

Pros:

Leinweber: Big and long defensive end who primarily rushed from a two-point stance at Georgia. Johnson is explosive at his size, possessing a good first step and above-average burst to threaten the outside shoulder of tackles. On speed tracks, he utilizes a double hand swipe rip which is his best move. Above-average bend allows him to turn the corner at the top of the rush. He recognizes oversetting tackles and counters inside. Johnson displays good play strength to absorb blows from the side when attacking gaps. He strikes opponents forcefully to extend and shed blocks with violence at the point of attack, outreaching blockers with his length. When he gets the chance, Johnson delivers very hard hits.

Cons:

Leinweber: Processing and play recognition concerns are apparent when he is slow to read and react to play action or gets beat to the corner despite setting a strong edge. Johnson has a tendency to be late off the ball. He is merely a spot dropper in space. Despite his length, he fails to extend consistently, allowing opponents to latch. At the top of the rush, Johnson can get stuck in mid-air. His hand placement as a bull rusher and when long arming is too high. He plays upright, losing the leverage battle and letting blockers under his pads.

Summary:

Leinweber: Big standup rusher with good explosiveness and length. Johnson can win around the outside shoulder and flashes violent hands in the run game. Slow processing and a lack of mental alertness, as well as raw technique in terms of hand placement and pass rush variety, limit his game in all phases. Johnson projects as a backup defensive end who has the size and length to reduce inside. His physical traits could propel him to be an average starter in the future.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Big, long defensive end with intriguing explosiveness. Slow processing and a lack of pass rush variety limit his impact.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.1 / 7.9