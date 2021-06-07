NFL Draft Profile: Jesse Luketa, Linebacker, Penn State Nittany Lions

#40

Pos: LB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 255

DOB: 1/15/99

Eligible: 2022

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Mercyhurst Prep

Jesse Luketa

Penn State Nittany Lions

Pros:

Ezring: Athletes with both size and movement skills are often coveted come draft day. Jesse Luketa is a big, long linebacker with impressive lateral burst and change of direction ability. His best play comes against the run. Luketa plays with sound gap integrity; what’s more, his knack for navigating traffic and reading blocks allows him to functionally two-gap from the second level. Against the option, he is patient while reading the mesh point and fulfills his role in a given play. The Penn State defender has the range to handle outside runs and is a safe tackler at the point of contact thanks to his length. He also has the traits to beat blockers in the box with flexibility, power or speed. While his strongest play comes against the run, Luketa has the tools to succeed in coverage. He flashes route recognition and spatial awareness. Moreover, he has fairly clean footwork through his transitions and exhibits loose-enough hips to operate in zone. In man, he does not bite on route salesmanship and is a sufficient athlete to stick with route runners on underneath patterns. Luketa has consistently shown a high motor to chase down plays from unfavorable situations.

Cons:

Ezring: Assessing the crossover between play style and skill set is an important aspect of evaluation. Unfortunately, Luketa’s biggest weaknesses directly contradict his play style. Although he is a talented run defender with impressive instincts, he severely struggles to take on and disengage from blocks. Luketa plays high and gives up his chest. Moreover, he is late to employ his hands which only invites further contact to his frame. The Penn State defender’s anchor against blockers is somewhat inconsistent as well. Consequently, Luketa is an inefficient blitzer who produces very mixed results in that role. He also tends to give up contain when he is tasked with the C gap in run defense. While the talented linebacker has the traits to succeed in coverage, he must fix certain holes that currently plague his game. For example, he can lose awareness and discipline in zone coverage. In other words, he fails to keep track of route runners that enter and exit his zone. Similarly, the Penn State standout gives up depth in coverage and lets receivers behind him. Luketa also unnecessarily creates blind spots for himself in zone coverage. In man coverage, he locks his eyes on the quarterback and can be manipulated by the passer’s eyes. Finally, he lacks top-end linear burst and long speed.

Summary:

Ezring: An athletic linebacker, Jesse Luketa has the tools to succeed at the next level. He is an excellent mover for his size. What’s more, he is very instinctive against the run and has flashed in man and zone coverage. The Penn State linebacker is also a strong tackler. Nonetheless, he struggles to disengage from blockers and can struggle with processing and awareness in coverage. Luketa is a high-ceiling prospect with three-down potential thanks to his downhill ability and traits in coverage; still, he must improve the technical aspects of his game before he can consistently contribute in the NFL.

Background:

Born in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on January 15th, 1999 to Rose Luketa. Jesse Shimba Luketa has two brothers, Joe Betu and Gino, and four sisters, Leslie, Laura, Sandrine and Guylaine. At Mercyhurst Prep, Luketa was a three-time letterman and team captain. He was named the Pennsylvania Football News’s 3A Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. He was also awarded Pennsylvania Football News first-team honors in 2016 and 2017. Moreover, he was chosen to be first-team all-region in 2016 and 2017. He earned all-conference honors twice and was named MVP of his team twice. Luketa was listed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports. That same service ranked him as the nation’s tenth best linebacker recruit and Pennsylvania’s ninth-best recruit overall. Luketa majors in criminology and has volunteered with the Salvation Army in Canada.

One-Liners

Ezring: Luketa is a high-ceiling prospect with three-down potential thanks to his downhill ability and traits in coverage; still, he must improve the technical aspects of his game before he can consistently contribute in the NFL.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 7.4 / 8.4