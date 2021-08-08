Sports Illustrated home
NFL Draft Profile: John Emery Jr., Running Back, LSU Tigers

NFL draft profile scouting report for LSU running back, John Emery Jr.
#4
Pos: RB
Ht: 5110
Wt: 215
DOB: 7/7/00
Eligible: 2022
Destrehan, LA
Saint Rose High School

John Emery Jr.
LSU Tigers

Pros:

Leinweber: Bigger back with very good inside running skills. Emery is difficult to tackle, lowering the shoulder to have defenders bounce off of him and fall forward. He possesses the physicality to pick up first downs in short-yardage situations. Emery consistently reads blocking leverage and second-level defenders to find holes. He picks up momentum, not hesitating to get through lanes. In space, he is difficult to bring down for smaller defenders.

Cons:

Leinweber: Emery has below-average speed and burst, preventing him from breaking free and beating defenders to the corner. He struggles to change directions and is not dynamic making cuts, having to slow his momentum and often take multiple steps. Lacking creativity, Emery is unable to generate yardage for himself. His hands are not natural, suffering from wobbles and double catches. He does not display effort as a blocker, getting in the way of defenders halfheartedly.

Summary:

Leinweber: Tough inside runner who is tough to bring down and consistently falls forward. Emery has solid vision. He is not a creative runner and possesses below-average speed and change of direction. His impact as a blocker and receiver is minimal. Emery projects as a depth piece in a gap running scheme. He can take the occasional handoff up the middle and grind out tough yards. To get on the field more, he has to improve his third-down ability. 

One-Liners

Leinweber: Tough inside runner who is tough to tackle. Unable to create and fails to make an impact as a runner or receiver.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.6 / 7.4

