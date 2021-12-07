NFL Draft Profile: JoJo Domann, Linebacker, Nebraska Cornhuskers

#13

Pos: LB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 230

DOB: 7/28/97

Eligible: 2022

Colorado Springs, CO

Pine Creek High School

JoJo Domann

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Pros:

Pun: JoJo Domann is one of the best coverage linebackers in the nation due to his athletic ability and feel for the game. He brings versatility to the Huskers defense, spending three years at safety, primarily playing the slot/overhang role in 2021 and even plays on the line of scrimmage as an outside linebacker. Domann excels in zone coverage where he is able to quickly gain excellent depth on his drops, uses his arm length to alter receivers’ stems and has great feel to squeeze space and avoid being high-low’d by route concepts. Furthermore, Domann has stellar foot speed and very good fluidity which allows him to turn and run with big slot receivers and tight ends in man coverage, plus he displays great anticipation for route breaks which regularly keeps him in phase. In the run game, Domann plays with a solid motor and functional level of physicality - he defeats wide receiver’s blocks in space with regularity as he wins the point of attack due to his arm length and play strength advantage. He is a solid open-field tackler who regularly aims low, drives through contact and attempts to wrap up.

Cons:

Pun: Domann’s fit at the next level will be interesting as he isn’t a functional run defender from a natural WILL linebacker position. Domann really struggles to defeat blocks from offensive linemen, tight ends or fullbacks as he simply lacks the size and play strength to win the point of attack. Furthermore, Domann could play with a better sense of urgency when fitting runs from the backside and doesn’t seem comfortable running and chasing - a requisite skill for a WILL. Domann also occasionally gets fooled by misdirection on read options and jet sweeps, proving to be more of a reactionary player than an instinctual one. Domann can also struggle with his open field tackling versus better athletes as he doesn’t often throttle down before he attempts a tackle and can miss versus elusive running backs.

Summary:

Pun: Domann brings experience (sixth year senior), tweener athleticism and size and dependability in coverage if played in the right role. He can excel as a dime linebacker or as a STAR, covering tight ends and big slots in man coverage, and defending curl flats and hook zones with regularity. Domann will likely struggle on run downs as a 4-3 WILL or 3-4 OLB and shouldn’t be asked to cover shifty slot receivers full time. In the right role, he can be an excellent contributor in passing scenarios.

Background:

JoJo Domann attended Pine Creek high school where he was an all-state defender and Prep Colorado Player of the Year. Domann made an impact in all three phases of the game - as a senior he rushed 37 times for 404 yards and scored 11 touchdowns, he also caught 33 passes for 674 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Defensively, Domann totalled 34 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. He also contributed on special teams, averaging 43 yards per punt, while connecting on 34-of-37 extra-point attempts and making three field goals. After high school, 247Sports ranked him as a 3-Star recruit, the 588th-best recruit nationally, the 35th-ranked athlete recruit in the country and the 2nd recruit in the state of Colorado. Domann committed to Nebraska as a safety and in his true freshman year in 2016, he appeared in all games, primarily on special teams and made eight total tackles. In 2017, he redshirted the year due to an injury in spring which kept him out until the fall. In 2018, he appeared in six games, four at safety and two at outside linebacker, finishing with 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups. In 2019, Domann made the full switch to outside linebacker and played in all 12 games, totalling 52 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two and a half sacks, one interception, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2020, Domann started all eight games and tallied 58 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles. In 2021, Domann started 10 games and missed the final two due to injury - he’s had his best year yet with 71 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two and a half sacks, two interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. For his efforts, Domann was named to Second-Team All-Big Ten (Coaches), Third-Team All-Big Ten (Media) and a semi finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. Domann’s passion is evident on the field and he credits his heart, as the engine for his stellar play, “For me, it’s all about living in my heart. We all know how to play football, but sometimes we play it in our head. Really, play that thing from your heart. Fly around. You know your assignment, you know how to tackle, you know how to get off blocks. Really, like you’re a kid again. Just play, play from the heart. Furthermore, Domann’s heart is as good as it comes - his podcast sponsor, Edgewater Insurance and Real Estate, is more to Domann that just making some money. Every week they give $1,000 to a cause of their choosing, giving back to the Colorado community that raised Domann. “The Edgewater thing, basically, it was just one way to crack my heart open. I’m just in this process of continually opening my heart to the people in my life and for my cause. What’s my purpose? Opening my heart for my purpose. Right here, right now, dude, I’m so grateful for the opportunities. I believe we have full control over how we respond to situations and our perspective over our situations. The one thing we don’t always have control over is the opportunity, so I’m grateful for whoever is responsible for these opportunities.”

One-Liners

Pun: Dime linebacker or STAR who can cover tight ends and big slots in man coverage and excels in zone coverage but is not a reliable run defender due to lack of size and play strength.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pun: 7.8 / 8.0

