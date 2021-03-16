Jonathan Marshall - Defensive Tackle Arkansas Razorbacks Scouting Report

JONATHAN MARSHALL | Arkansas | DT | #42 | rSr | 6034 | 307 | 5.10e | Shepherd, TX | Shepherd HS | 09.16.97

Overview:

Marshall isn’t getting the attention he deserves as a disruptive pass-rushing defensive tackle in this class. It all starts with Marshall’s athleticism as he moves exceptionally well for a player over 300 pounds. His agility and lateral quickness stand out on tape. Marshall can also get really low to win the leverage battle and dip his shoulder below a guard. His key attribute is his first step as he is quick off the ball and has a knack for getting after the quarterback. His combination of get-off and violent hands are hard to stop for any opposing offensive lineman. Marshall’s struggles come in the run game. He was asked to play a lot of zero technique in college, while his best positions at the next level will be shaded to the left or right of the offensive guard. His lack of length and overall strength are concerning. Whoever drafts him will know they are getting a situational pass rusher to play in sub-packages. Those are a premium these days with the importance of affecting the quarterback across the league. Due to his limitations in the run game, Marshall is going to be limited to a Day3 selection. That being said, he is a very good athlete who got after the quarterback with ease in the Southeastern Conference. Those are hard to find, which is why Marshall could be a steal on Day 3 of the draft.

Background:

Played in 42 games for the Razorbacks after redshirting in 2016. Named an All-SEC selection in 2020. Played for head coach Chip Keel at Shepherd High School in Shepherd, Texas. Also played basketball in high school. Recreation and Sports Management major.

